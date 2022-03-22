"I wanted to stay there"- Three-time All-Star opens up about his decision to sign a short-term deal with elite AL East club

Anthony Rizzo has decided to re-sign with the team that he ended last year with. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million dollar deal with the New York Yankees this offseason. Rizzo provides the Yankees with a veteran presence and a steady left-handed bat in the everyday lineup.

Anthony Rizzo is one of the most significant signings of the offseason for the Yankees after they missed out on several big names, including Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson. Rizzo will look to have a bounceback year after a somewhat disappointing 2021 season. Rizzo recently spoke to the media about resigning with the Yankees and shared some thoughts on why he re-signed.

Does Anthony Rizzo have regrets about his contract? He indicated to @Ken_Rosenthal that he was not entirely comfortable being part of the Cubs' rebuilding program. "I wanted to stay there. But I've made money in this game. I want to win."

Rizzo's decision to return to the Yankees has a lot to do with familiarity and winning. He was part of the team a season ago and was an instant fan-favorite. Rizzo also realizes he has the chance to be part of a winning team that is looking to win an American League East division title.

Many were speculating that veteran Anthony Rizzo would return to the Chicago Cubs this offseason. This rumor would not come to fruition. Winning was the ultimate factor in the decision. Rizzo does not want to be part of the current Chicago Cubs rebuild, and he is not worried about money. His main focus is on winning.

Hence, it is very apparent why Rizzo signed back with the Yankees. He is well-liked among the fans and organization and has the chance to be on a winning ball club.

What Anthony Rizzo brings to the New York Yankees

Rizzo is a solid option for the Yankees, a good clubhouse player who is extremely durable and excellent on defense. Rizzo is also a left-handed power bat who would benefit greatly from playing at Yankee Stadium's short right field porch. Rizzo is also familiar with the Yankee clubhouse, as he was a member last year.

Rizzo will provide the team with a veteran presence with a lot of playoff experience. Most notably, Rizzo was among the leaders of the 2016 Chicago Cubs that went on to win the World Series. Rizzo will look to combine his leadership skills with his veteran presence to go along with his on-field performance to make the Yankees a contender in the American League.

