Anthony Rizzo New Contract: How much will the Yankees 1B earn from his lucrative two-year deal?

After a contentious few days, New York Yankees fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Anthony Rizzo is staying in the Bronx. Many thought he was leaving, but the Yankees seem to have offered him a number that he couldn't refuse.

Anthony Rizzo hit 32 home runs for the Yankees this year. He was a major reason for New York hitting 294 home runs, the most by any team in the MLB. He will now have two more seasons at the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

A former World Series champion with the 2016 Chicago Cubs, Rizzo has been a member of the Yankees since mid-2021. Last year was big for him as he was expected to set the bar for how much the franchise should value him.

In March 2022, Rizzo and the Yankees reached terms on a two-year deal that would see him pocked $32 million over that period of time. The contract came with a player option, meaning that he would be able to opt out of the second year of his contract, and the $16 million that came with it.

On November 10, 2022, Rizzo rejected a $19.6 million qualifying offer from the New York Yankees. This made him a free agent, and many MLB insiders were expecting him to make a move. They floated potential NL suitors like the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.

However, on November 15, Rizzo backpedaled and accepted a qualifiying offer from the Yankees. The new deal will see him make $17 million over the next two seasons, and includes a $6 million club offer for 2025.

In all, Rizzo will make $8 million more over the next two seasons than he would have under his original contract.

Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge will be a power pair in 2023

Although some New York Yankees fans feel slightly put out by Anthony Rizzo's contract antics, most are just happy to have him stay.

Rizzo has apparently grown very close with Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Having the pair together could make for a potential World Series-class duo going into the 2023 MLB season.

