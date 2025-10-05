Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett takes a cozy mirror selfie in a plush faux-fur hoodie

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, is a model, social media influencer and content creator by trade. Boasting over 21,000 followers on Instagram and over 75,000 followers on TikTok, she often posts about her daily life and work projects on her socials. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a cozy mirror selfie to her story, sporting a blue faux-fur hoodie. Screenshot of Elle Jowett's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ellejowett IG Stories)Born and raised in Maine, the northernmost state of the United States, Elle Jowett first moved to the Big Apple in the fall of 2023, as she revealed via a video she uploaded to TikTok in December 2023. Not much is known about when and how Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett first met, as the couple have kept their relationship quite low key. The pair were spotted together for the first time on September 8, as they attended an a charity event organized by fellow Yankee Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley.Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, was in attendance at the ballpark to celebrate the Yankees' wild-card series winThough they were able to make it to the postseason via the NL wildcard, the Yankees did not manage to retain the AL East title. As a result, they failed to clinch one of the top two seeds in the AL, meaning they had to earn the right to take part in the ALDS by first winning a best-of-three wildcard series. To make matters even more interesting, drawn against them in their first postseason series were arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox. Though the Red Sox have a 9-4 record for the season against the Yankees, it was the Bronx Bombers that came out on top when it mattered most. Despite losing the opening game, the Yankees came back to win games two and three to secure qualification to the ALDS. As the hosts won the series with a 4-0 win on Thursday, shortstop Anthony Volpe's girlfirend, Elle Jowett, was also in attnendance at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the big win. She later took to Instagram to share a snaps from her trip to the ballpark.&quot;wooooohoooo&quot; Elle Jowett captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, Anthony Volpe and company are taking on fellow AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the ALDS.