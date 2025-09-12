  • home icon
  "Aaron Judge made him look like Anthony Volpe" - Justin Verlander's brother takes playful dig at Donald Trump after he met with Yankees captain

"Aaron Judge made him look like Anthony Volpe" - Justin Verlander's brother takes playful dig at Donald Trump after he met with Yankees captain

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 12, 2025 19:54 GMT
(Left to Right) Donald Trump, Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Donald Trump, Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe (Images from - Getty)

As Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and the rest of their New York Yankees teammates were gearing up to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, a special guest made his way into the clubhouse to meet the players.

As it turned out, the guest was none other than President Donald Trump, who visited Yankee Stadium to take part in pregame ceremonies observing the anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

MLB's official Instagram handle also posted about Trump's visit to the Bronx.

"President Donald Trump is in attendance at tonight’s Yankees-Tigers game in New York, where pregame ceremonies were held in observance of the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001." the post read
In the comments, insider Ben Verlander, brother of future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, hilariously pointed out how Trump, who is 6' 3", "looked like Anthony Volpe" when he stood next to Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who is 6' 7".

"Trump is a big man and Aaron Judge made him look like Anthony Volpe" Ben Verlander commented
Screenshot of Ben Verlander's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)
Screenshot of Ben Verlander's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@mlb)

It appears many fans agreed with Verlander's humorous take, with his comment accumulating close to 400 likes as of writing.

Aaron Judge tied legendary Joe DiMaggio's home run tally with a couple of homers in Thursday's win

Having already lost the series against the Detroit Tigers after being thorougly outclassed in the first two games, the Yankees entered Thursday's finale desperate to avoid the sweep. Luckily for those of a Yankees' persuasion, captain Aaron Judge brought his A-game.

The outfielder wasted no time in getting the scoring started, homering to left field in the bottom of the first. He repeated the trick in his second at-bat in the bottom of the third, going yard in near-identical fashion. Judge's excellent performance, alongside valuable contributions from Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice and Jose Caballero, helped the Yankees win 9-3 on the day.

Aaron Judge also reached a remarkable individual milestone with his two homers from Thursday's game. Taking his total career home run tally to 361, Judge is now level with the legendary Joe DiMaggio, who is regarded as one of the best players to ever put on the iconic Pinstripes.

With arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox in town over the weekend, fans will be hoping their captain can continue leading by example at the plate, as he has for most of the season so far.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

