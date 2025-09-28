Ben Rice's girlfriend Sara Falkson gushes over Anthony Volpe's partner Elle Jowett's comeliness

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 28, 2025 21:05 GMT
Anthony Volpe with his girlfriend, Elle Jowett (L), Ben Rice with his girlfriend, Sara Falkson (R) (Images from - X.com/@snyyankees, Instagram.com/@sfalkson)
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, is a model, social media influencer and content creator by trade. Boasting over 19,000 followers on Instagram and over 74,000 on TikTok, Jowett often posts about her day-to-day life.

On Saturday, Elle Jowett took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into what she has been upto of late.

"Well yes" Elle Jowett captioned her Instagram post
Reacting to the post, fellow Yankees star Ben Rice's girlfriend, Sara Falkson, left a comment complimenting Jowett for her beauty.

"The most beautiful 🥰" Sara Falkson commented
Both Anthony Volpe and Ben Rice have come through the Yankees' farm system, making their big league debuts in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Having played baseball together for more than a year now, the pair are naturally quite good friends.

Looking at Elle Jowett and Sara Falkson's interactions on social media, it appears a similar dynamic also exists between their partners off the field.

Elle Jowett heads to Yankee Stadium to support, as Anthony Volpe and the Yankees aim to clinch the AL East on the final day of the regular season

Hoping to retain the AL East title, Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees headed into the final day of the regular season needing to win their game at home against the Baltimore Orioles, while hoping the Tampa Bay Rays did them a favor and beat the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center.

As a massive day of baseball lay ahead, Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, headed to Yankee Stadium to cheer the Bronx Bombers on. She later took to Instagram to share a snap from her trip to the ballpark to her story.

Screenshot of Elle Jowett's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ellejowett IG Stories)

Regardless of whether they clinch the division or not, the Yankees have already secured passage to the postseason. As always, they will be major contenders to win it all come October.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
bell-icon Manage notifications