Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, and more for September 23, 2025

With a full 15-game MLB slate on deck today, the stage is set for fireworks. Every team is in action, which means we’ve got wall-to-wall opportunities for home run props, from superstar names who dominate headlines to underrated sluggers who can turn a ticket into cash with one big swing.

Ad

Power bats are heating up across the league, pitchers with shaky command are taking the mound, and the odds are lining up for some explosive spots.

Whether you’re riding the consistency of Shohei Ohtani or hunting value with rising names like Ben Rice and Spencer Steer, today’s board is one of the juiciest of the season. Let’s break down the top five home run prop bets for September 23.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Junior Caminero (+240)

Junior Caminero has been a consistent power force for the Rays this season, blasting 44 homers with a hard-hit rate above 50% and an impressive 92.6 mph average exit velocity.

He’s been squaring up the ball with authority all year, and now he draws a matchup against Dean Kremer, who has been prone to giving up the long ball when his fastball command slips.

Ad

Caminero’s 14.2% barrel rate per plate appearance makes him one of the most dangerous young sluggers in the game, and with his ability to punish mistakes, he’s in a strong spot to add another homer to his tally today.

#4. Spencer Steer (+499)

Steer has quietly become one of Cincinnati’s most versatile bats, and his power stroke has shown up at the right moments this month. Launching four home runs in his last five games while showing much-improved timing at the plate.

Ad

The Reds outfielder has 21 long balls on the year, and his recent surge makes him a dangerous bat in this matchup against Johan Oviedo, who has pitched solidly but still gives up contact when behind in the count.

Steer’s streaky power has carried Cincinnati’s lineup lately, and with his current form, he looks like a strong candidate to keep the home run streak alive in Pittsburgh.

#3. Ben Rice (+369)

The Yankees’ young first baseman has been making headlines with his emerging power, fresh off a monster performance where he went 4-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, and five RBI in the Yankees’ extra-inning win over the Orioles, showing just how dangerous his bat can be when locked in.

Ad

Now up to 24 homers on the season, Rice draws a favorable matchup against Shane Smith, who has been hittable with a 4.06 ERA and has struggled to limit damage when facing power bats.

With his confidence sky-high after Sunday’s breakout, Rice has the momentum and matchup edge to be a strong home run threat once again.

Jazz Chisholm has been flashing his power-speed combo lately, and his bat looks dangerous again with two homers in his last three games.

Ad

The Yankees’ sparkplug third baseman is up to 31 long balls on the year, and he now gets a chance to build on that against Shane Smith, who hasn’t exactly been dominant with his 4.06 ERA.

Chisholm already punished the Orioles with a solo shot on Sunday, and given his recent surge and ability to change games with one swing, he’s firmly in play to keep the power streak alive.

#1. Shohei Ohtani (+253)

Ad

Shohei Ohtani continues to be a two-way force, and today he’ll be both on the mound and in the batter’s box against Brandon Pfaadt, who carries a 5.02 ERA into this matchup.

Ohtani has been on an absolute tear at the plate, blasting four home runs in his last six games while maintaining his .283 average with 53 homers and 141 runs scored this season.

The added storyline of him pitching only heightens the intrigue, as Ohtani often locks in even more during his dual-role outings.

With his elite power and plate discipline, plus a favorable matchup against a hittable arm, Ohtani looks primed to add another homer to his scorching stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More