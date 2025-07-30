  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Anthony Volpe will get through it" - Aaron Boone gives complete support to Yankees star amid concerning defensive issues

"Anthony Volpe will get through it" - Aaron Boone gives complete support to Yankees star amid concerning defensive issues

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:53 GMT
Texas Rangers v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Texas Rangers v New York Yankees (image credit: getty)

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is not known as an outstanding hitter. But when talking about his importance to his team, many point to the Gold Glover's defensive reliability.

Ad

However, this season has been one to forget. Volpe has been uncharacteristically erratic in defense, and leads the majors with 15 errors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This has resulted in Volpe being criticized by fans and experts. However, his manager, Aaron Boone, is still a firm believer in his talent. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Boone expressed his trust in Volpe's ability, and his desire to help the shortstop get over his slump soon.

"We gotta get over it, we gotta get through it," Boone said. "You know, one thing's for certain, he (Anthony Volpe) is really, really good out there, and he's clearly had some struggles (lately). For a very talented defender, he will get through it and we've got to get him there."
Ad
Ad

Anthony Volpe commits two errors, but comes up big at the plate in important victory against the Tampa Bay Rays

Having won only two of their last seven heading into Tuesday against Tampa Bay, the Yankees had to find a way to emerge victorious.

Things did not start well for them as Anthony Volpe committed his 14th error of the season. It allowed the Rays to take the lead in the top of the first inning. Volpe's defensive troubles resurfaced in the final inning, as his poor throw allowed the visitors to stay alive with runners on the corners. However, no damage was done on that occasion.

Ad

Although his defense left much to be desired, he came up big on the offensive side, recording two RBIs, including a solo home run.

Ad

The eighth inning homer — 452 feet — was the longest of Volpe's career.

The two extra runs he produced proved to be crucial as the Yankees secured a 7-5 win. It allowed them to continue closing the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays, who have lost four straight games.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications