"Anthony Volpe will get through it" - Aaron Boone gives complete support to Yankees star amid concerning defensive issues

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is not known as an outstanding hitter. But when talking about his importance to his team, many point to the Gold Glover's defensive reliability.However, this season has been one to forget. Volpe has been uncharacteristically erratic in defense, and leads the majors with 15 errors.This has resulted in Volpe being criticized by fans and experts. However, his manager, Aaron Boone, is still a firm believer in his talent. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Boone expressed his trust in Volpe's ability, and his desire to help the shortstop get over his slump soon.&quot;We gotta get over it, we gotta get through it,&quot; Boone said. &quot;You know, one thing's for certain, he (Anthony Volpe) is really, really good out there, and he's clearly had some struggles (lately). For a very talented defender, he will get through it and we've got to get him there.&quot;Anthony Volpe commits two errors, but comes up big at the plate in important victory against the Tampa Bay RaysHaving won only two of their last seven heading into Tuesday against Tampa Bay, the Yankees had to find a way to emerge victorious.Things did not start well for them as Anthony Volpe committed his 14th error of the season. It allowed the Rays to take the lead in the top of the first inning. Volpe's defensive troubles resurfaced in the final inning, as his poor throw allowed the visitors to stay alive with runners on the corners. However, no damage was done on that occasion.Although his defense left much to be desired, he came up big on the offensive side, recording two RBIs, including a solo home run.The eighth inning homer — 452 feet — was the longest of Volpe's career.The two extra runs he produced proved to be crucial as the Yankees secured a 7-5 win. It allowed them to continue closing the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays, who have lost four straight games.