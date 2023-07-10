Antonio Anderson MLB Draft profile: Height, weight, stats and other details about Red Sox pick

The Boston Red Sox are hopeful that they may have selected a future star shortstop by choosing switch-hitting shortstop Antonio Anderson in the 2023 MLB Draft. The 18-year-old prospect could be seen as a bargain for the Red Sox at pick number 83, as many prospects ranked him between the middle 60s to late 70s in their draft rankings.

Taken out of North Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Georgia, Antonio Anderson has all of the upside in the world to become a productive MLB player. At 6-foot-3 and 205lbs, Anderson has the athletic build to potentially become a future member of the Boston Red Sox infield.

A switch-hitter, Anderson can perform well on both sides of the plate, however many scouts prefer his left-handed swing. When batting from the left side, draft experts believe that he can generate more power when he opens it up as opposed to the right side of the plate.

Based on his draft projections, many believe that if Anderson reaches the MLB, he could be a contributor in both average and power. Some scouts even believe that the young shortstop has the potential and abilities to hit 20+ home runs at the major league level for the Boston Red Sox.

While the switch-hitting prospect has already committed to play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next season, Red Sox GM Brian O'Halloran and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom will hope that they can persuade him to break said commitment.

Antonio Anderson may not be the only bargain in the 2023 MLB Draft for the Red Sox

While Anderson may be more of a long-term prospect for the Red Sox, they were able to land yet another future star earlier in the draft. Kyle Teel was the number one catcher entering the 2023 MLB Draft, and while he was projected by many to go in the top ten selections, the Virginia catcher fell to the Red Sox at pick 14.

Both Antonio Anderson and Kyle Teel fell to the club much later than they were projected to be selected, making the 2023 MLB Draft a successful one for the team. They also selected Nazzan Zanetello out of Christian Brothers College High School.

