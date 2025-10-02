“Apologize to all of us!!” - Dodgers fans vent at Teoscar Hernandez after blown lead prior to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s stellar outing

You can't make mistakes in the playoffs, and Teoscar Hernandez made one during Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the LA Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. Hernandez, who started in right field, misjudged a routine fly ball off the bat of Austin Hays, allowing it to drop and extend the inning. This was followed by a two-run single by rookie Sal Stewart, giving the Reds an early 2-0 lead.While the Dodgers not only overcame the lead but won the game to sweep the Reds and set a date for the NLDS encounter with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hernandez was apologetic to Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He embraced the Japanese star and this visual was caught on camera.Seeing this, Dodgers fans demanded that Hernandez apologize to them as well.&quot;He needs to apologize to me,&quot; one said.&quot;Apologize to all of us as well foo,&quot; another commented.Swazy @StudzMoneyOvaaLINK@DodgerBlue1958 @Shohei17toR Apologize to all of us as well foo&quot;Maybe he should apologize by doing more of that homerun stuff he was doing last night instead,&quot; one added.Lincoln @BathGod_LINK@DodgerBlue1958 @Shohei17toR Maybe he should apologize by doing more of that homerun stuff he was doing last night instead&quot;home runs. the only apologies that are accepted,&quot; one hilariously added.&quot;Yama approached him himself, just like he had Scott. He obviously didn't want this guilt to eat them up from the inside,&quot; another revealed.&quot;Teo is still not hitting well. That error is eating Teo mentally. Gotta get over it Teo. Your team needs you!,&quot; one noted.Dodgers overcome Teoscar Hernandez's error to sweep RedsThe Dodgers overcame an early 2-0 deficit to the Reds in subsequent innings. Mookie Betts hit an RBI single in the third inning to cut the lead in half. In the fourth inning, Kike Hernandez hit an RBI double and later came around to score on Miguel Rojas' RBI single to take a 3-2 lead.The Dodgers exploded for four runs in the sixth inning. The offensive juggernaut kicked off with Shohei Ohtani's RBI single, followed by an RBI double from Betts and a two-run double by Hernandez.Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto cruised through another quality outing. He pitched 6.2 innings for zero earned runs and took nine strikeouts.Betts' double in the seventh inning added to the lead. The Reds scored two runs in the eighth inning, but eventually the lead was too much to overcome as they lost the game 8-4.