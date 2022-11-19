Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal. The shortstop had a pretty inconsistent season for the Yankees. After reaching the ALCS, New York went ahead and benched him.

Given how the season played out for IKF, it was surprising to see the Yankees bringing him back. He had 15 errors during the regular season, which led to him being benched in the playoffs.

New York Yankees fans aren't thrilled to hear they're bringing back Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They were hoping the team would non-tender him and move on. They don't think IKF brings any value to the team.

Fans were certain that the team would give Oswald Peraza the starting shortstop position. The rookie showed flashes of greatness after he was called up during his 18-game stretch.

"Are you kidding me?" one fan asked.

"Disappointed, but not surprised," said another.

It's no secret how the fans feel about Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They don't have much faith in the infielder. However, the team was trying to avoid arbitration with IKF, and that's why the decision to sign him was made.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2020 when he was with the Texas Rangers, having been awarded the Gold Glove for third base. Trying to transition to a primary shortstop has been tough on him.

The New York Yankees will have a busy off-season

The New York Yankees will do their best to improve their team in 2023. They have already re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a multi-year deal. They've also expressed their top priority in re-signing AL MVP winner Aaron Judge.

Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani to win the American League MVP Award on Thursday night. He won the award pretty decisively, getting 28 first-place votes.

The team is currently looking to trade Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson in the off-season. They both struggled hard in 2022. It'll be tough to find buyers, especially for Donaldson. It won't be easy for them to find a team that is willing to take on his high contract.

The team could also use some pitching help. Adding another starter and some relievers would really help the team.

The New York Yankees have a ton of work to do in the off-season. It will be interesting to see what the roster looks like in 2023.

