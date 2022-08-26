Are the San Diego Padres contenders or pretenders in the battle for the 2022 World Series title?

The San Diego Padres' 2022 season is starting to look eerily similar to 2021. The team has yet again large expectations, as they have some of the biggest stars on both offense and within their rotation. The trade deadline appeared to be a massive win for the Padres, acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader.

Despite acquiring these big names, the team has underperformed and has been inconsistent since the August 2nd deadline. Since the trade deadline, the team has gone 9-12, including getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games. So, are the San Diego Padres contenders or pretenders in 2022? We'll break down and make a case for each while also making a final verdict.

Why the San Diego Padres are contenders

The Padres could be contenders in 2022 for a number of reasons. One of those is the team's star players within their lineup. Having Josh Bell, Juan Soto, and Manny Machado in the middle of the lineup certainly gives the team a shot against any team.

The catalist of the offense all season has been Manny Machado, who has proven to be clutch in big moments. Despite the team's recent skid, the Padres will be a team that many will not want to face in the first round of the playoffs.

The Padres' pitching staff is also one of the best in all of baseball. The Padres team's ERA is at 3.76, which is good for the fourth-best in the NL. Between starting pitchers Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, and Mike Clevinger, the team has the pitching to make a postseason run.

The question will continue to be whether or not the team can put all of their talented pieces together. As of now, it appears that they are still adjusting to team chemistry. This will be a critical factor as the season is winding down.

Why the San Diego Padres are pretenders

The Padres appear to be pretenders this season for numerous reasons. Outside of the star hitters in Juan Soto and Manny Machado, the team has struggled offensively. In their past six games, the team has averaged 1.5 runs per game.

The bottom of the order has been an issue all year. Starters Trent Grisham, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Austin Nola have under .700 OPS. Being able to have consistent producers at the bottom of the order is critical for all contending teams.

The suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. is also a major factor in the team's outlook. Without Tatis, the team's lineup is not nearly as deep, making the team have to rely on multiple players to make up for his loss.

The team also appears to have bullpen issues. Josh Hader has struggled mightily since his acquisition from the Milwaukee Brewers. Hader posted a 12.46 ERA and has one blown save in six appearances with the Padres.

If Hader is unable to turn things around, the Padres will have little chance in the postseason.

Final Verdict: Pretenders

It appears that the San Diego Padres will be pretenders in 2022. Despite talent up and down the roster, underperformance and lack of team chemistry seem to be playing a major role.

This can all change quickly if Josh Hader is able to return to form and the offense can be more consistent. Until then, the San Diego Padres look to be a longshot as a World Series contender.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif