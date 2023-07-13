Without any fanfare, Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll visited his old Little League field in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

Carroll, the leading candidate to win the National League Rookie of the Year award this season, is a native of the Seattle area and participated in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Carroll's visit was not announced to the media in advance. He spent time doing a meet-and-greet with players of the league he used to play for as a child, signing autographs and posing for photos with some very excited youngsters.

Brittney Bush Bollay @BrittneyBush Corbin Carroll quietly did a meet and greet this afternoon for my kid’s little league, which Corbin is an alum of. He took the time for a photo, autograph, and conversation with every kid, and I was just so struck by how kind it was. Corbin Carroll quietly did a meet and greet this afternoon for my kid’s little league, which Corbin is an alum of. He took the time for a photo, autograph, and conversation with every kid, and I was just so struck by how kind it was. https://t.co/6o7gE3vOtB

Corbin Carroll, in his first full season with the Diamondbacks, has been every bit as good — perhaps even better — than expected in 2023. The 22-year-old is hitting .289 with 18 home runs, 48 RBIs, 63 runs and 26 stolen bases through 86 games.

He has played all three outfield positions for the resurgent Arizona squad that is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West with a 52-39 record.

cpar07 @chrisparilo @BrittneyBush @bckdoorslider The guy is a class act and treated Triple A fans in Sacramento last year with respect and appreciation. @BrittneyBush @bckdoorslider The guy is a class act and treated Triple A fans in Sacramento last year with respect and appreciation.

AlphabetStu @STLewis19 @BrittneyBush So young and already totally gets it. Props to him and honestly his parents. Best of the best. @BrittneyBush So young and already totally gets it. Props to him and honestly his parents. Best of the best.

Tim Casey @tecasey @BrittneyBush Love the quietly part. Doing it for the right reasons, great guy! @BrittneyBush Love the quietly part. Doing it for the right reasons, great guy!

Corbin Carroll entered the season as one of the favorites to be the NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .260 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 13 runs in his 32-game MLB debut last season.

He has surpassed expectations this season and is quickly becoming the figurehead of a youthful Diamondbacks squad that is seeking its first postseason berth since 2017 and only the team's fifth playoff spot since winning the 2001 World Series.

timdierkes @timdierkes @BrittneyBush I think my son would’ve died of excitement/happiness. @BrittneyBush I think my son would’ve died of excitement/happiness.

Morgan Sveen @illflavored @BrittneyBush It's so easy to root for this guy. What an awesome memory he created for those kids. @BrittneyBush It's so easy to root for this guy. What an awesome memory he created for those kids.

Corbin Carroll played left field during the All-Star Game, going 0-for-2 in his first midsummer classic. He did, however, light it up on the runway at MLB's red carpet show before the game with a sharp outfit.

"MLB gave me a stylist for this game," Carroll told reporters. "The outfit’s kind of cool. Definitely, it’s not something I would pick out for myself, but I’m kind of excited to show that off."

Steve @Volley_SprtLuva @BrittneyBush Ok I already like him as a ball player but now I love him!!! @BrittneyBush Ok I already like him as a ball player but now I love him!!!

Carroll made headlines in April as his parents dropped him off at Chase Field for the Diamondbacks' home opener against the Dodgers. He is quickly becoming one of the top young faces of the game.

David (CEO/Cx3 Ent.) @cx3djc13 @BrittneyBush This is very kool, if he don’t win Rookie Of The Year, imma be upset. He’s awesome @BrittneyBush This is very kool, if he don’t win Rookie Of The Year, imma be upset. He’s awesome

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks open second half of season at Toronto

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

Carroll and his Diamondbacks teammates open the second half of the MLB season at the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Arizona also travels to the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds before returning home at last on July 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

