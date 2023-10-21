The Arizona Diamondbacks have clawed their way back into the NLCS after an impressive performance in Game 4 on Friday. With their backs against the wall late, they rallied to overtake the Phillies and tie the series at two games apiece.

Alek Thomas and Gabriel Moreno were the heroes on Friday. Thomas came off the bench to pinch-hit in the eighth inning and hit a two-run homer to tie things up. Moreno delivered a few batters later with the go-ahead RBI.

Not many around the league believed the Diamondbacks stood a chance in this series. However, the momentum is in their corner, and they feel good about their chances to take the series.

As many teams do, they have kept receipts for those who thought the Phillies would easily walk away with this series. This is shaping up to be an electric finish.

"Let them eat their words! I remember Torey saying we're taking receipts of all the doubters this past week. Here is proof!" one fan posted.

"Cook those frauds," another fan posted.

Diamondbacks fans love the energy from the team. While much of the world wrote them off, they knew what their team was capable of in the postseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks have a tall task ahead of them

Both teams are going back to their Game 1 starters for Game 5. The Arizona Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen, while the Philadelphia Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler.

Gallen will be tasked with keeping the Phillies bats at bay, which is easier said than done. Kyle Schwarber has become a menace in the playoffs, hitting his 19th career postseason home run on Friday. He holds the record for most home runs by a left-handed hitter in the postseason.

However, he is not the only player Gallen must watch out for. While he has been quiet lately, Bryce Harper is always a threat to change the game with a swing of the bat.

Game 5 will come down to which team has the better pitching. If things go to the bullpen, all eyes will be on Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel, who has given up the lead on two consecutive nights.