It's been a wonderful start to the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are 8-5 and leading the National League West through the first two weeks.

Arizona is also one of just three remaining MLB teams to have not lost a series. The Diamondbacks join the New York Yankees and undefeated Tampa Bay Rays in the honor.

Unlike the Rays, who have amassed their incredible winning streak all against teams with sub-.500 records, Arizona took on a trio of expected playoff contenders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Diamondbacks secured two splits on the road and won both series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans haven't had a ton to cheer for since the team beat the New York Yankees in seven games to win the 2001 World Series. Arizona has made four playoff appearances since, but lost in the National League Division Series three times and the NL Championship Series in the fourth.

The team has been near or at the bottom of the NL West in each of the last three seasons, losing 110 games in 2021.

But the struggles are a memory for now, as the 2023 Diamondbacks are beginning to grasp the imaginations of their fanbase.

Shadow @SHADOWMAN520 ! @Dbacks Ayo D-Backs! Go get it another Championship @Dbacks Ayo D-Backs! Go get it another Championship 🏆!

As of Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks have a 69.6% chance of making the playoffs in 2023, and a two percent chance of winning the World Series, according to Baseball Reference.

Arizona is blending a talented crop of young players — led by Rookie of the Year candidate Corbin Carroll — along with wise and battle-tested veterans such as Evan Longoria. Manager Torey Luvullo's squad is also buoyed by some determined pitching as the offense is keeping the Diamondbacks in games where other teams may have folded.

Of course, when your team is flying under the radar, the worst thing that can happen is for the spotlight to suddenly light up the bottom of the fuselage. Not every fan is pleased about Fox Sports putting such focus on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Still other Arizonans are unfazed by the attention. Bring it on, they say.

Arizona Diamondbacks head back out on the road Friday

Corbin Caroll, right, celebrates with Lourdes Gurriel Jr after hitting a two-run home run.

A successful homestand in the books, the Arizona Diamondbacks are back on the road for six games starting Friday at the Miami Marlins. After a weekend in Florida, the team heads to mid-America for a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning Monday.

Poll : 0 votes