The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best records in the National League. The Diamondbacks tied the Dodgers' 34-23 record with their 5-4, walk-off win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The Dodgers may have a new rival, given how the Diamondbacks look this season. They have an exceptional pitching staff behind Zac Gallen. They also have a rookie in Corbion Carroll who is playing out of his mind.

Not many had either of these teams as the top teams in the NL. Many weren't sold on the Dodgers after Trea Turner left in free agency. Even fewer were expecting the Diamondbacks to start the season this hot.

Most baseball fans had huge expectations for the San Diego Padres. They were certain it would be the Padres' division to lose, but that hasn't been the case. San Diego has fallen on its face to start the season.

"Just how we all predicted right? Padres who?" one fan tweeted.

"I could cry. My team is back," another fan tweeted.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans are enamored with their new team. They truly look like they can stand toe-to-toe with a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even Dodgers fans are giving the Diamondbacks the respect that they deserve. They look like the real deal, and it may come down to these two teams for the division title at the end of the year.

Should the Los Angeles Dodgers be worried about the Arizona Diamondbacks?

The Los Angeles Dodgers should be looking over their shoulders. The Arizona Diamondbacks have one of the best rosters they have had in quite some time, thanks to their offseason spending.

Arizona traded for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the offseason. In 50 games played this season, Gurriel Jr. is hitting .311/.359/.547 with nine home runs and 14 doubles. He's wasted no time getting comfortable in Arizona.

For Moreno, he's played 44 games this season, hitting .291/.320/.383. While his slugging is down, he's putting the ball in play and making things happen.

Another player having a great year is Zac Gallen. The ace has looked nearly untouchable this season. He's putting his name in the running for the National League Cy Young Award.

Don't sleep on the Diamondbacks this season. They haven't been to the postseason since 2017, when they were swept by the Dodgers. They'll indeed have that in their minds all season long.

