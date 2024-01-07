The Los Angeles Angels are going through a tough time, and their fanbase is getting exceedingly agitated with owner Arte Moreno and the way he's running the club. After losing the franchise's biggest superstar, Shohei Ohtani, to their crosstown rivals, the Halos have been unable to make any significant additions.

Years of frustration spilled over on the ownership when Ohtani penned a 10-year $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers. The management was expected to find credible players to replace Ohtani, but after three months of winter, the Angels do not have any significant free agent signing.

They have tried to boost their pitching staff by signing players like Adam Kolarek and Adam Climber and the recent addition of Zach Plesac to their lineup. But in terms of their league statistics, all three pitchers have underpar records, justified by short term contracts handed out to them. In the hitting department, the team has only signed DH Willie Calhoun.

Angels fans were quite distraught and took to X, formerly called Twitter, to voice their opinions as the Angels announced Zach Plesac to a one-year deal. One tweeted:

"Is Arte gonna keep dollar store shopping, or is he gonna grow a pair and spend a little?"

Here are a few reactions on X:

Why major free agents are refusing to sign with the LA Angels?

The Angels have been one of the most underperforming teams in the league in the last decade.

They have been unable to have a winning season in nine years and haven't won a playoff game since 2009, the longest drought for any club. In contrast, they had arguably two of the greatest players of the current generation - Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani - for most of this stretch.

Because of the Angels' worn down roster, major free agents are unwilling to sign with them, as they do not perceive the Halos to be winning titles anytime soon. That has made Arte Moreno and the rest of the management's job tougher.

