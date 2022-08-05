"Arte has turned this team into the worst sports franchise across all major American sports" "You should’ve traded Ohtani" - Fans reach tipping point with Arte Moreno after disappointing loss to last place A's

The Los Angeles Angels and Arte Moreno endured another frustrating evening in Anaheim on Wednesday, losing 3-1 to the Oakland Athletics. This was a battle between the two bottom-placed teams in the American League West. With Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the Angels, the 25,190 fans in attendance came in expecting a win.

Angels fans have been more than patient with this team. The organization is now heading into their seventh consecutive losing season. They have not reached the playoffs since 2014 and have not reached a World Series since 2002.

Indy Chiefs @ChiefsIndy @Angels You should’ve traded Ohtani. This franchise has no clue where it’s going or what to do with its roster. A real mess to witness. @Angels You should’ve traded Ohtani. This franchise has no clue where it’s going or what to do with its roster. A real mess to witness.

Many analysts predicted the team to be one of the contenders in the AL. Unfortunately, the season has not turned out as planned. A series of miscalculations by owner Arte Moreno and the management has fans seething.

Benny Flacko @BackfieldBenny_ @Angels Arte has turned this team into the worst sports franchise across all major American sports. What a shame @Angels Arte has turned this team into the worst sports franchise across all major American sports. What a shame

Most of the Angels faithful have now become numb. It must be painful to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers build one of the greatest superteams in recent history while the Angels continue to underperform.

Ty Tawan @TyTawan4 @Angels Shohei is tired, mentally mainly. Angels should’ve let him go. Instead, they are destroying the generational talent of baseball. @Angels Shohei is tired, mentally mainly. Angels should’ve let him go. Instead, they are destroying the generational talent of baseball.

The talent is there for all to see. Shohei Ohtani is the reigning AL MVP and perhaps the most complete player in all of baseball. Mike Trout is a three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star. Reid Detmers is an up-and-coming pitcher and the youngest ever Angel to throw a no-hitter.

🏴‍☠️Perry The Pirate🏴‍☠️ @PerryBurner @Angels Babe Ruth pitched a good game. Y’all are unable to succeed under any circumstance. It’s horrendously embarrassing @Angels Babe Ruth pitched a good game. Y’all are unable to succeed under any circumstance. It’s horrendously embarrassing

The organization seems dysfunctional after years of failing to meet expectations, and the blame has to be placed squarely on Arte Moreno and the management.

Arte Moreno's miscalculations have caused Angels freefall

Mike Trout is congratulated by Shohei Ohtani for his two-run home run driving in David Fletcher.

Moreno's handling of the Shohei Ohtani situation has analysts scratching their heads. The greatest asset in Angels history is set to become a free agent in 2023, and there are no signs he will remain with the club.

The management's inability to work out a solution to the Ohtani problem has the future of the franchise in shambles. Their 2022 payroll is the fifth-highest in the American League. It's hard to see where they would find the money even if they wanted to re-sign Ohtani.

According to Spotrac, the team has a $179 million payroll. Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon will account for approximately $75 million of the payroll over the next few seasons. To put that into perspective, the Baltimore Orioles have a total payroll of $43 million.

SellTheTeamArte @WeSuckkAgain @Angels Arte your legacy will be wasting two generational talents sell the team @Angels Arte your legacy will be wasting two generational talents sell the team

The Oakland A's have a 26-man payroll of just $35 million. It is almost identical to Mike Trout's 2022 salary.

It's hard to imagine how much more Angels fans can endure. The brunt of their frustration is being taken out on Arte Moreno. It will be interesting to see how the Angels manage their roster this off-season. If Moreno doesn't change something, this organization will continue to freefall into obscurity.

