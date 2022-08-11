"As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it" - Keith Hernandez admits to hating Philadelphia Phillies games during live broadcast

New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez has now successfully reserved his spot in the Philadelphia Phillies' Mount Rushmore of Hate.

After making it to the commentary booth for the Mets-Reds broadcast on Tuesday night, Hernandez chose violence of the verbal kind.

Stephanie Apstein @stephapstein Keith Hernandez just said on the Mets broadcast that he has asked SNY not to make him call games against the Phillies because he doesn't like watching them play.



"As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it." Keith Hernandez just said on the Mets broadcast that he has asked SNY not to make him call games against the Phillies because he doesn't like watching them play. "As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it."

The Mets will be playing seven of their next 10 games against the Phillies. This weekend, they will be hosting Philadelphia at Citi Field for a three-game set.

Hernandez will be in St. Louis during that time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Cardinals’ 1982 World Series triumph. This automatically rules him out of broadcasting duties this weekend.

What about next week when the Mets make the return trip? As it turns out, Hernandez had already requested to be left out of the series. Why? Because he doesn't like the Philadelphia Phillies at all. That's why.

Hernandez didn’t even try mincing his words either, and admitted to "hating" Philadelphia games.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized Let’s just say Keith Hernandez doesn’t enjoy watching the Philadelphia Phillies’ bad fundies Let’s just say Keith Hernandez doesn’t enjoy watching the Philadelphia Phillies’ bad fundies https://t.co/TvzM7FnIH4

“It’s a scheduled off series. I’ve expressed to the front office — not the Mets front office, our front office at SNY — that I hate doing Phillies games. So I guess they gave me the series off.”

Fellow commentator Gary Cohen, like many others watching, couldn’t believe the straightforwardness of Hernandez’s admission. Going back to what he just said on a live broadcast, Cohen followed up and asked, “You hate doing Phillies games?” Hernandez doubled down on what he said.

“They never seem to disappoint,” Hernandez answered. “Over the years — and they’re hot right now, so I’d like to see them — but as far as fundamentally, defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.”

We can safely assume that Hernandez won’t be going to a Philadelphia Phillies game anytime soon. If he does, one can only imagine the amount of jeers he will receive from the other end.

The Philadelphia Phillies look like a different machine right now

Hernandez’s assessment of the Philadelphia Phillies defense would have been spot on, if only he was referring to their run between April and May. Since then, a lot has changed.

They fired Joe Giraldi and acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa and center fielder Brandon Marsh. The Phillies defense has certainly been a lot better. Their last error was recorded on July 26. In comparison, the Mets have made seven mistakes since.

The Phillies' record since Giraldi’s dismissal reads 40-21, including 10 wins in their last 12.

All things considered, Hernandez’s remarks reeks of both arrogance and ignorance. The Phillies are well-positioned to give the Mets a very tough time over the next couple of weekends.

Can you imagine if the Phillies went on to win both series? It will be Hernandez’s worst nightmare come true.

