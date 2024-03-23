“As long as he’s not betting on baseball” - Shohei Ohtani’s former teammate wishes for the best as MLB opens investigation into betting allegations

The MLB has officially opened an investigation into Shohei Ohtani with question marks over the two-way star's involvement in his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's alleged betting issues.

In the wake of the Dodgers firing his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, over his alleged betting, the MLB world was shocked. So much so that even LA Angels teammates, were surprised by the development.

When USA TODAY Sports conducted interviews at the Angels clubhouse, all players were reportedly surprised by the development about Shohei Ohtani.

Mizuhara being involved in alleged betting, let alone racking up $4.5 million in bets, also left former teammates in surprise.

“I’m just shocked, and I’m as curious as anyone to see what comes out," Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak said. “I have zero idea what’s going to transpire, or what has transpired over how many years. But great friends, great people. Ippei was as part of the team as anyone else."

“We just have to see what happens, I guess," Moniak said. “I mean, it’s legal in 38 states. So as long as he’s not betting on baseball ... I just hope it all works out.’’

The players also spoke about never having heard Ohtani and Mizuhara discuss betting. They said Ohtani was one of those guys who only left hotels to go on a road trip.

As far as Mizuhara was concerned, except for playing poker, the Angels teammates said there was nothing to add about sports betting.

Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani are connected in a federal investigation into Orange County resident Mathew Boyer, the alleged bookmaker, with whom the former interpreter reportedly placed bets.

Berk Brettler LLP, which represents Shohei Ohtani's interests, stated that the former AL MVP was a victim of "massive theft" and that Mizuhara stole from Ohtani's bank accounts to pay off debts.

MLB's history with betting issues before Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani's attorneys have turned over the matter to authorities and expect the Dodgers star to assist in a federal investigation.

MLB, which has recently collaborated with betting sites, has seen such matters flare up in the past. While players can still place bets on sports, they can not bet on baseball.

If a player is caught betting on baseball games in which he is not involved, he is automatically suspended for a year. If he bets on a game in which he is participating, he will face a lifelong ban, as Pete Rose, the all-time hits leader, did in 1989.

The last time a player was involved in gambling was Miami Marlins pitcher Jarred Cosart in 2015, who was alleged to have placed sports bets. But when the MLB investigation revealed that he did not place bets on baseball, he only received a fine but no suspension.

