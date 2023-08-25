Asia-Pacific vs Caribbean Little League Baseball World Series 2023 International Championship: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

On Saturday, the International Championship of the Little League Baseball World Series will see the representatives from the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific Regions square off. After weeks of action, the International Championship will determine which squad will battle the winner of the United States Championship.

The pivotal showdown between the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific squads will be a rematch from Wednesday's semi-final game. During the game, the young athletes from Chinese Taipei defeated the team from Curaçao 9-1, to clinch a spot in the Championship game.

For those hoping to catch all of the action, the game will be held at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 12:30 pm ET. All of the remaining games of the tournament, including the United States Championship and the third-place game will be held at Lamade Stadium. The game will be aired on ABC.

Here's a closer look at both teams as they head into the International Championship of the Little League Baseball World Series

The representatives from the Asia-Pacific Region, who are represented by the Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei are entering the rematch as the heavy favorites. While one can never predict the outcome of a game, the Kuei-Shan team has been a force to be reckoned with. En route to a berth in the International Championship, the squad defeated Canada 6-0, Japan 10-0, and the Caribbean 9-1.

Their opponents in the championship game will be the Caribbean Region, which is represented by the Pabao Little League of Willemstad, Curaçao. After going 3-1 in their qualification tournament, the young athletes defeated the teams from Australia and Latin America, before losing 9-1 to Asia-Pacific.

In the Elimination Bracket, the Pabao Little League team defeated the representatives from the Mexico Region 4-2 to earn a rematch with Chinese Taipei in the International Championship of the Little League Baseball World Series. While they will be the significant underdogs, they cannot be ruled out.

The winner of Saturday's match will advance the the Little League Baseball World Series Championship for a showdown with the winner of the United States Championship between the Southwest and West Regions.