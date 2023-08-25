Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series 2023 U.S Championship: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

On Saturday, the United States Championship of the Little League Baseball World Series will see the representatives from the Southwest and West Regions square off. After weeks of action, the United States Championship will determine which squad will battle the winner of the International Championship.

The showdown between the Southwest and West Regions will be a rematch of Monday's matchup. In their first meeting of the Little League Baseball World Series, the Southwest walked away with a 3-1 victory, sending the West to the elimination bracket to keep their hopes alive.

"Congratulations to the Needville Little League team making the US Championship! You have made us all extremely proud! GO NEEDVILLE!!" - @MattressMack

For those hoping to catch all of the action, the game will be held at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 3:30 pm ET. All of the remaining games of the tournament, including the International Championship and the third-place game will be held at Lamade Stadium. The game will be aired on ABC.

Here's a closer look at both teams as they head into the United States Championship of the Little League Baseball World Series

The Southwest Region, who are the only undefeated team remaining on the United States side of the bracket, is represented by the Needville Little League team from Needville, Texas. After going undefeated in their qualification tournament, the Needville squad defeated the representatives of the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, West, and Northwest Regions to earn their position in the championship game.

The West Region is represented by the young athletes from El Segundo Little League of El Segundo, California. After going 4-1 in their qualification tournament, the El Segundo squad defeated the team from the Great Lakes, before falling to the Southwest on Monday.

Victories against the Metro, Southeast, and Northwest Regions have presented the boys from the West Region with the opportunity to avenge their 3-1 loss to the Southwest earlier in the tournament.

"Congrats! El Segundo beats Washington, advances to US championship game of Little League Baseball World Series" - @ABC7

The winner of Saturday's match will advance the the Little League Baseball World Series Championship for a showdown with the winner of the International Championship between the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific Regions.