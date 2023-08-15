Who are the Little League World Series Favorites in 2023? Best teams, possible winners, and more

The 2023 Little League World Series has become the talk of the town this month. As we enter the final stretch of the tournament, we have 10 regional champions from the United States and 10 regional champions from across the world.

However, only one team will walk away with the Little League crown on Sunday, August 27. The Championship game will feature the winner of the United States bracket facing off against their International counterpart.

Interestingly, the last four Little League World Series titles have been won by teams in the US, barring the 2020 season, which was canceled due to COVID.

This year, Southern California looks like the favorite to win the tournament because El Segundo has a few quality pitchers in their ranks. Having a strong defense should get them across the line in most of their games.

Meanwhile, the Pabao Little League from Willemstad, Curacao, looks like one of the few international teams that can make it to the final. Incidentally, Pabao reached the final last year but lost to Honolulu at the final hurdle. It's safe to say they'll be eager to go one step forward and win the crown this year.

Here's a look at all the teams that are playing in this year's Little League World Series:

International Bracket

Region Team Location Asia-Pacific Kuei-Shan Little League Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei Australia Hills Little League Sydney, Australia Canada North Regina Little League Regina, Saskatchewan Caribbean Pabao Little League Willemstad, Curaçao Cuba Bayamo Little League Bayamo, Cuba Europe-Africa South Czech Republic Little League Brno, Czech Republic Japan Musashi Fuchu Little League Tokyo, Japan Latin America San Francisco Little League Maracaibo, Venezuela Mexico Municipal de Tijuana Little League Tijuana, Mexico Panama Activo 20-30 Little League Santiago de Veraguas, Panama

United States Bracket

Region Team Location Great Lakes New Albany Little League New Albany, Ohio Metro Smithfield Little League Smithfield, Rhode Island Mid-Atlantic Media Little League Media, Pennsylvania Midwest Fargo Little League Fargo, North Dakota Mountain Henderson Little League Henderson, Nevada New England Gray New Gloucester Little League Gray, Maine Northwest Northeast Seattle Little League Seattle, Washington Southeast Nolensville Little League Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest Needville Little League Needville, Texas West El Segundo Little League El Segundo, California

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series will be played from Wednesday, August 16, to Sunday, August 27, 2023. All games will be broadcast live in the US by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports.

The Little League World Series final to determine this year's champions will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, on ABC. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.

It will be interesting to see which team is crowned as Little League champions this year.