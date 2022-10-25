It took only four games for the Houston Astros to eliminate the New York Yankees from the playoffs, leading to quite a bit of criticism. Among those roasting the Yankees was Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez. Martinez is one of the best pitchers in MLB history and played his fair share of games against the Yankees during his illustrious career.

Based on his recent comments, there is no love lost between Martinez and New York. Martinez's most notable time against the Yankees would be the 2004 playoffs, where his Red Sox overcame a 3-0 series deficit.

Pedro Martinez's comments were part of the post-game show and were uploaded to Twitter via Jomboy Media.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Pedro trolling Yankees fans 🤣 Pedro trolling Yankees fans 🤣 https://t.co/UOyHbYMaCP

It is unsurprising that the largest franchise in baseball has its detractors. It is also no surprise that they seemingly all came out of the woodwork after the game four loss. Many fans couldn't help but agree with Pedro Martinez, given the Astros' consistent domination over the New York Yankees.

That's the most times a single team has eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs in their franchise history. Yankees have been eliminated from the postseason by the Astros 4 times.That's the most times a single team has eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs in their franchise history.

Rick @8BitRickk @JomboyMedia Astro's have been the Yankee's daddy for awhile now. @JomboyMedia Astro's have been the Yankee's daddy for awhile now.

The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the Yankees runs so deep that even former players feel it. Martinez has not played a game since 2009, but still can't help but take shots at his former opponents. Now that they are reeling from a big loss, even New York Yankees fans are resigned to the roasting.

Zero Cool 🇩🇴 @JGoodins .. Yankee fans who are mad about this , it’s quite simple be mad at the Yankees demand they played better and MAYBE one day we’ll be on the other side of this @JomboyMedia It’s all fair can’t be mad.. Yankee fans who are mad about this , it’s quite simple be mad at the Yankees demand they played better and MAYBE one day we’ll be on the other side of this @JomboyMedia It’s all fair can’t be mad 😂.. Yankee fans who are mad about this , it’s quite simple be mad at the Yankees demand they played better and MAYBE one day we’ll be on the other side of this

BeefDOAF @meatberl @JomboyMedia Lots of tears in here. They own us. He’s not wrong. Cut the belly aching. @JomboyMedia Lots of tears in here. They own us. He’s not wrong. Cut the belly aching.

The Yankees have had plenty of opportunities to best the Houston Astros, but couldn't seem to get the job done. The only way to stop being roasted like this is to win. Of course, there are many who actively cheer for the downfall of the Yankees. They also took their opportunity to roast the team.

The Yankees will be taking their lumps this offseason, which is what usually happens following a sweep.

The New York Yankees path towards improving for 2023 is uncertain

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Before they can begin to look at free agents, the Yankees have the daunting task of convincing Aaron Judge to re-sign with them. He is one of the top players in the MLB and will likely want to win. In his time with the team, they have not proven that they are able to build a championship team.

Once the situation is dealt with, they will still have to address their depth offensive players and the bullpen. There is no easy fix to the New York Yankees' woes. However, fan expectations for the team will remain high as they are virtually every year.

