Astros $17,000,000 Hector Neris hits free agency after declining club's player options

Right-handed pitcher Hector Neris has effectively turned down the player option with the Houston Astros. Neris is stipulated to hit the free agency after Saturday's decision.

Neris' two-year, $17 million contract with Houston required him to appear in at least 110 games during the 2022–2023 seasons in order for the club option to become a player option. With 141 games pitched, the righty easily met that requirement.

Neris turned 34 in June, but judging by his 1.71 ERA over 68 1/3 innings in 2023, he doesn't seem to be slowing down at all. Although Neris' walk rate of 11.4% is concerning, the majority of his other statistics were far above average, and he was among the best in baseball when it came to limiting hard contact.

As part of a potent late-game combination that also included Rafael Montero, Phil Maton, and Bryan Abreu, Neris was frequently asked to put out batters in the seventh or eighth inning, usually with good outcomes. With a 1.50 ERA in six innings and eight appearances, Neris helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.

Hector Neris hits free agency in hopes of landing a considerable contract

Even though Neris is probably going to be pursued as a backup pitcher, the ten-year MLB veteran may have some additional appeal to a team that may need at least a backup option for save situations.

He was the closer for the Phillies early in his career. In a bullpen market that is usually loaded with possibilities, Neris appears to be among the better choices available. Some options are already gone because the Braves re-signed Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez.