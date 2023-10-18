Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has been around the game for a long time. Since 1993, he has wrestled with putting together the best lineup to give his team a chance to win.

This has caused him to miss sleep in the past. While talking to reporters on their off-day, Baker expressed his trouble staying asleep. After speaking to a clinical psychologist about why, he said it was revealed he is a midsleep insomniac.

While he can fall asleep quickly, he has trouble staying asleep. This is something that 10-40% of the US population deals with, according to the National Institute of Health.

Baker jokes about how catcher Martin Maldonado wakes him up at night. His offensive woes have been a problem, especially in Game 1 against the Texas Rangers when he left the bases loaded in a 2-0 loss.

"Dusty and Maldy both give me nightmares," one fan posted.

"Makes sense why Maldonado starts every game," another fan posted.

Most Houston Astros fans have hammered Dusty Baker for his love of Martin Maldonado. While he is an excellent backstop, he struggles too much offensively in the fan's eyes.

Baker must produce a better lineup in Game 3, as Houston is down 0-2 in the ALCS. Two more losses, and this team can kiss its season goodbye.

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros have their backs against the wall

ALCS Rangers-Astros baseball

The Rangers have come out swinging in this ALCS series. While their roster does not have the same postseason experience as the Astros, they have not let that stop them.

In Game 3, Houston faces a tall task. They will face off against Max Scherzer, who is coming off a strained teres major muscle. He has been sidelined since Sept. 12 and is itching to return to the mound.

Scherzer has been shaky but has shown moments of dominance. It will be interesting to see how he is in his first start in over a month.

Dusty Baker said that Cristian Javier will get the start Game 3. Javier's last appearance came in the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins, holding them to zero runs on five innings of work.

This could easily be a tight ballgame, given both pitcher's history. Houston will have to get to Scherzer early and disrupt the game flow if they want to come out victorious.

Both teams know the importance of Game 3, and it will be one fans will not want to miss.