Add Ron Washington's name to the list of potential candidates for the Houston Astros' vacant manager position. Following the retirement of World Series champion Dusty Baker, the rumor mill has been in full force, with multiple names being linked to the Houston Astros.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several names have been linked to the job, such as Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former player Brad Ausmus. Now, according to MLB Analysts Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth, Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington is also interested in replacing Dusty Baker for the coveted position.

Expand Tweet

Although Washington has had success throughout his MLB career in various roles, including manager of the Texas Rangers, some fans are skeptical that he is the right fit. At 71 years old, some fans are completely opposed to the idea of hiring another manager in their 70s, instead preferring a younger leader in the dugout.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans have pointed out that baseball has changed and although Washington has had success in the past, the Houston Astros need to get younger. Others have been less kind, stating that in order to win again, the team cannot go from one retiree to another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that these are simply rumors and Ron Washington's interest in taking over the Houston Astros position does not imply that the team is interested in his services. However, it is also worth mentioning that both Washington and current Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown spent time working together in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Expand Tweet

A closer look at the MLB career of Ron Washington

Washington began his professional career as an infielder, spending 10 seasons in the MLB with several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros.

Expand Tweet

Following his playing days, Washington worked in the New York Mets organization before joining the Oakland Athletics as the team's first base coach. After 10 seasons with the A's, Washington accepted his first and only managerial position with the Texas Rangers.

Although he never won the title with the Texas Rangers, he helped lead the club to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. After resigning in 2014, Ron Washington returned to the Oakland Athletics for a year, later joining the Atlanta Braves as their third base coach.

Expand Tweet