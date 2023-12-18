The Houston Astros have gone to seven consecutive World Series despite rarely going over the luxury tax threshold. They've been able to build a sustained winner without really spending much, but some of the league is catching up.

They didn't make it back to the World Series last year despite being pre-season favorites. They have also watched other MLB teams spend and make big moves to better themselves while the Astros have largely remained quiet.

That's reportedly because of money issues. Team owner Jim Crane doesn't like to spend so much that they have to pay the luxury tax, which is why it seems like they've been out on most big free agents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

That has made fans livid. The Astros are one of the most prominent teams in the sport, and for the last seven years, they've been one of the best. Despite having a genuine championship window, the team doesn't want to spend. Fans, to say the least, are incensed, with one tweeting:

"This is effing ridiculous. "Golden Era" of Astros includes all the cash Crane has raked in all these years. He so cheap it's infuriating!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The team has been supremely successful over the last few years: two World Series wins, seven consecutive American League Championship Series trips and a ton of wins. Fans show up all the time, and the merchandise sells, but the team isn't spending very much right now.

Astros have been quiet in free agency

The Astros have been very quiet.

There have been a few generational talents available this offseason, but they were ever a real consideration for the Houston Astros, as they seem intent on keeping the roster cheap by not being active.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has interest from half the contenders in the MLB but not from Houston. Shohei Ohtani had a ton of interest as well but not from the Astros. The Los Angeles Dodgers landed him for $700 million, spending an insane amount to better their team that's also one of the best recently.

The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto, whose contract isn't that expensive. Nevertheless, the Astros didn't seem to even kick the tires on him. They've been quiet, which may not end up being a good thing.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.