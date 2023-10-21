MLB has handed Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu a two-game suspension due to the bench-clearing scuffle during Friday's ALCS Game 5. Abreu plunked Adolis Garcia, who homered earlier in the game, causing both sides to erupt.

However, Garcia was not suspended for his role in the brawl, only fined. Astros manager Dusty Baker and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. were also fined for their roles on Friday.

Abreu can appeal his decision, which early reports state that he will. This would mean that there will be a hearing within 48 hours. If the suspension is upheld, he would have to serve it immediately.

News of the suspension does not sit well with Astros fans. They do not believe the hit-by-pitch was intentional, and handing out a suspension during the postseason is rare.

"MLB trying to rig the series again lmao," one fan posted.

"Where's Adolis' suspension?" another fan posted.

Fans do not see the logic in suspending Abreu and not doing the same for Adolis Garcia. He was the aggressor in the situation and was what caused both benches to empty.

While the Astros won Game 5, thanks to a Jose Altuve late-inning homer, this decision takes away from their momentum. It will be interesting to see what comes from this if Abreu appeals.

Losing Bryan Abreu for the series would be deflating for the Astros

Bryan Abreu is one of the top arms Dusty Baker likes to use in high-leverage situations. He has been a tough on opposing hitter through the regular season, holding a 1.75 ERA across 72 innings of work.

Throughout his last five postseason appearances, he has only allowed one run. He has been massively important in the backend for the Astros.

Looking into Game 6, slated for Sunday, Houston can end the series with a win. Framber Valdez will get the start and is looking to avenge his shaky performance in Game 2. He went 2.2 innings, giving up five runs in the 5-4 loss.

For the Rangers, they will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi. He had a much better Game 2 performance than Valdez, going six innings while giving up just three runs.

While both the NLCS and ALCS have been entertaining, this is a series fans will not want to miss. With the bad blood between these two teams, there is no telling what else can happen in this series.