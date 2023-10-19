In a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros clawed their way back into the competition, securing a 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. The win shortened the Astros’ deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The game unfolded with the Astros taking their first lead of the series in the second inning. Yordan Alvarez, a consistent force in Houston’s lineup, played a central role as Max Scherzer, making his first start since September 12, hit Alvarez in the left foot. A subsequent wild pitch with the bases loaded allowed Alvarez to score the first run. The momentum continued as Scherzer yielded a two-run single to Martin Maldonado, the No. 9 batter

Despite the Rangers’ third baseman Josh Jung providing a glimmer of hope with two two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings, the Astros maintained control. However, it was Leody Taveras, the Rangers’ center fielder, who stole the show with a highlight-reel catch, robbing Yordan Alvarez of a home run and keeping the Rangers within striking distance.

Max Scherzer was unable to keep the Rangers’ impressive outings throughout the postseason.

Max Scherzer, returning after missing the Rangers’ seven-game winning streak in the postseason, struggled on the mound. The Astros capitalized on Scherzer's rustiness, scoring five runs off him in four innings. Jose Altuve’s 25th career postseason home run and timely hits by Michael Brantley and others contributed to the Astros’ offensive surge.

The Astros’ manager, Dusty Baker, strategically rearranged the lineup to maximize Alvarez’s plate appearances, emphasizing the importance of getting as many players on base as possible before the slugger steps into the batter’s box.

As the series progresses, the Astros aim to capitalize on their newfound momentum, while the Rangers look to rebound in Game 4. The ALCS continues to deliver thrilling moments and unpredictable twists, showcasing the intensity and drama of postseason baseball.