The Houston Astros will return from an intense three-game road trip to try and close out the ALCS at home. After shockingly losing the first two games in their own building, they went on the road and won all three contests. Now with two more home games, the team will look to end this series and move on.

Clearly, the Astros play with a bit of an edge on the road. Because of their infamous 2017 cheating scandal and subsequent controversies, they encounter boos in almost all buildings. This seems to sometimes galvanize the club, which was very good on the road this season.

Astros fans know their team does well in hostile environments. They believe that it sparks the team, and the evidence from the ALCS (0-2 to Texas Rangers at home, 3-0 on the road) seems to indicate that they may be on to something.

Other fans are just hoping they can put this series behind them and win for various reasons. They'd return to the World Series if they did win tonight. Otherwise, a Game 7 will await.

It will be a very intense game, and the Astros fans are thinking of pulling out some unique tricks to spur their team on to victory. Ironically, the Rangers have not lost a road game this postseason either, so they've been great in enemy territory as well. It makes for an interesting final two games if the Rangers can indeed win tonight.

Houston Astros preparing for huge game

Whether they boo or try to make it unbearable for the opposing team, Houston Astros fans know they're in for a very interesting game tonight. The players know that as well, and they have all the momentum.

Houston Astros are ready for a fight

They were a couple of plays away from being in a 3-2 hole. After winning the first two games on the road, Adolis Garcia gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead. In the top of the ninth, Jose Altuve stepped to the plate and delivered the fatal blow.

The Astros snuck out with a win and now return home needing just one win to move on and get back in the World Series.