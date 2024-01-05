Former Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley has announced his retirement from the MLB, putting an end to an illustrious career in the big leagues. Although Brantley, 36, has been one of the league's finest hitters for more than ten years, his health has become a major concern in recent years.

He only participated in 64 games in 2022 before being sidelined due to soreness in his right shoulder. The second half of that campaign was ruined when he eventually needed surgery. He didn't return to the major leagues until late August because of the problem, which persisted into 2023.

"Congratulations Michael Brantley on an outstanding career! Forever a Champion" - astros

Despite being activated off the injured list, he was still dealing with pain, and he only appeared in 57 plate appearances in 15 games during the season.

For the Astros in the postseason, he made 32 more plate appearances, but his average there was only.179/.281/.321. The Blue Jays showed some interest in him this winter, but it looks like he's hanging up his cleats.

Astros fans took to the social media website X to voice their gratitude, thank Michael Brantley for his fruitful services for the Stros over the years, and create a rich spirit amongst the roster, which came up big during the 2022 season.

"The next post from the STROS should be he has been hired as a special hitting instructor for the organization" - Prep2Play

"One of the most enjoyable Astros to watch in a vastly enjoyable Astros era! Thank you, Champion" - AstrosFansUK

"Thank you!" - txwildcatters

"Thank you MB! You helped pull so many games from the clutches of defeat and propel the Astros into champs. We'll l miss you!" - bcrawf68

"Thanks for the great memories over the years, always a consistent hitter and could always depend on you to get on base. Great person and appreciated the way you took time out during practice to come say hi and talk to my grandkids. Your what the game is about!" - bowdendw

"Brantley mastered how to prepare daily, keep the highs & lows at even keel, and lead by example. He’s in the hall of fame of the most balanced swing - the Byron Nelson of baseball. A gentleman, and professional in all respects" - GoStros1

"He was the only decent player among the Astros players! It's very different from Jose Altuve!" - Eranado8

"A professional hitter, going with pitches, clutch and always staying on the ball. Class act, it was a pleasure watching you play sir!" - LANicholosi

"Glad you retired while you were in Houston, enjoy your retirement and you will be missed" - Belle8904

Michael Brantley hangs up his cleats after playing 15 years in the MLB

Encouraged by friends George Springer and Joe Smith, Michael Brantley moved to Houston following the 2018 season because he wanted an opportunity to win a championship each and every year.

"This is Michael Brantley's final home run in his MLB career" - michaelschwab13

For the past ten years, Brantley has been a regular in October. Although he was sidelined by shoulder surgery during the 2016 World Series, he was a member of four postseason teams in Cleveland.

In his final two seasons with Cleveland, 2017 and 2018, he came back to be named to the All-Star team. In 2022, he won it all with the Houston Astros.

