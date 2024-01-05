Michael Brantley net worth: Exploring career earnings of former Astros WS winner after announcing retirement

Michael Brantley has announced his retirement from the MLB. His career is already being looked back on with fondness by Houston Astros and Cleveland fans. The five-time All-Star won the Silver Slugger Award with the then-Cleveland Indians in 2014 and was with the Astros for their World Series win in 2022.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Brantley in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB draft and traded him to Cleveland in 2008. He was sent to the Indians along with other prospects in exchange for C.C. Sabathia.

Brantley became a free agent after the 2023 season and has called time on his long and phenomenal career. The outfielder retired with an overall batting average of .298, 1,656 hits, 129 home runs, 720 RBIs and 125 stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Brantley has a net worth of $23 million in 2024, according to Idol Net Worth, which he accrued through multiple lucrative contracts over his MLB career.

Expand Tweet

Michael Brantley's MLB contracts and earnings

Michael Brantley was a formidable hitter over his 15-year MLB career and as such got paid handsomely for his services.

He received a $150,000 signing bonus from the Brewers in 2005 but was traded to Cleveland in 2008, alongside Matt LaPorta Zach Jackson and Rob Bryson for C.C. Sabathia (figures via Spotrac).

His next contract came in 2010, when he signed a one-year deal with Cleveland for $400,000. One-year deals became something of a staple of Brantley's time with the team, as he signed three more as each season passed, worth $421,000 (2011), $495,000 (2012) and $526,900 (2013), respectively.

In 2014, though, Brantley inked a four-year deal with the Indians for $25 million. Cleveland exercised a club option for a further $12 million in 2018 before he left and signed with the Houston Astros in Dec. 2018.

His first contract with the Astros was a two-year deal worth $32 million, which was followed by another two-year, $32 million contract in Jan. 2021. Brantley signed a one-year $12 million deal in Dec. 2022 and retired in Jan. 2024.

With career earnings totaling $104.4 million, Michael Brantley can look back on his career with pride as the 36-year-old ponders his next move.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.