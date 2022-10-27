Astros flamethrower Justin Verlanders' wife Kate Upton once defied gravity and stole the show with her iconic zero gravity shoot for SI Swimsuit

Renowned Sports Illustrated model and Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton’s iconic Sports Illustrated 2014 swimsuit edition photoshoot is still one of America’s favorite photoshoots, even after eight years.

There are still very few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in space! Her ability to defy gravity took SI’s photoshoots to greater heights.

The photo shoot took place inside a specially modified Boeing 727 run by the Zero-G Experience. During the shoot, Upton was all class. She managed to keep her eyes on the camera and her bikini on her body as she and the SI crew pulled off a seemingly impossible shot.

Upton twirled in the air in a gold-and-white two-piece and a gold lamé zip-up one-piece. She gave the camera perfect shots as the rest of the crew could be seen lying on their backs, desperately holding each other in place.

"In my experience at Sports Illustrated, it's about the adventure," Upton said in a behind-the-scenes video from S.I. "It's so hard to explain how it feels. You're weightless, you're floating around, you have no control. But I got the hang of it."

James Macari, an SI Swimsuit photographer, was taken aback at how easily Kate made the photoshoot look, when, in reality, it wasn’t.

He could be heard saying, "I'm not doing real well but I think Kate is doing amazing!"

The idea and vision behind the shoot was conceived by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief, MJ Day. At the end of the shoot, he joked, "One small step for Swimsuit, one giant leap for mankind."

This image is also incidentally Upton’s very first Instagram post.

Justin Verlander credits Kate Upton for lifting him up when times were tough and for playing a crucial role in his remarkable MLB comeback

Justin Verlander is a humble man who’s always spoken up about the massive impact his wife Kate Upton has made in helping him make a late comeback in the MLB.

“She always has my back… and my buttons. #wcw” - Justin Verlander, Instagram

In an interview with the Bleacher Report in 2018, Verlander discussed the tough times he was going through dealing with injuries. He said that it was Upton who always lightened his mood. She was a source of inspiration and light who helped him plow through the darkest times.

"She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own shit...She was what I needed...who knows if I'm even here if it wasn't for her?"

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are truly couple goals, and no one can argue with that.

