Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown has never been shy about making the moves he believes will help the franchise. Since being named as Houston's General Manager prior to the 2023 campaign, Brown has been aggressive in his pursuit of winning it all.

Last season, Dana Brown's biggest move for Houston came at the trade deadline, landing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander from the New York Mets. However, while that may have most notable move from a roster standpoint, the move he is most proud of came this week.

According to Brown, he believes that hiring Joe Espada as Houston's new manager is one of the most important. After the announcement that Espada would be replacing Dusty Baker, Dana Brown called the move, "Probably one of the biggest hires of my career".

The 47-year-old from San Juan, Puerto Rico has been a member of Houston's coaching staff since 2017 when he was hired as the team's bench coach. Although he has remained with the organization since then, he has previously interviewed for managerial jobs with both the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

Dana Brown and the Houston Astros will have several free-agent decisions this offseason

Now that the team has hired its new manager; Dana Brown and the front office can now focus on their roster heading into the new year. Houston has several aging veterans who are currently unrestricted free agents, and the team will need to decide whether or not to bring them back into the fold. Some of those free agents include Michael Brantley and Hector Neris.

The team also has several key members who are arbitration eligible, who will either need to be extended to long-term contracts or go through the arbitration process. Chief among them are outfielder Kyle Tucker and starting pitcher Framber Valdez.