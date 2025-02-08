Astros' Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Julia Grosso gives 2-word reaction to Chicago Stars teammate Shea Groom's caption

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena recently began dating Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julia Grosso. The two professional athletes have been spending plenty of time together lately, as they are in the offseason.

Julia Grosso is from Canada and won a gold medal with the Canadian Women's national team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (celebrated in 2021). Gross is popular with her teammates on the Chicago Red Stars, and teammate Shea Groom recently shouted her out on her Instagram story after Grosso was called up to the international team yet again.

"My lil maple leaf!! Go on soccer soul sista @juliagrosso7" captioned Groom.

Julia Grosso IG Story Comment

Julia Grosso noticed the shoutout from her teammate and returned the favor by posting the comment on her own Instagram story. Grosso had some kind words for Groom as she captioned her story,

"ILY sistaaa 🫶🫶"

Grosso stays busy with her soccer career, but she has also made time for Jeremy this offseason. Pena is one of the young stars for the Houston Astros and will be expected to be one of the offensive leaders heading into the 2025 season.

In 2024, Jeremy Pena hit 15 home runs and drove in 70 RBIs, but will need to improve on his .266 batting average. The Houston Astros have made several moves this offseason and their roster will look much different next season.

Jeremy Pena and Julia Grosso impress in early relationship photoshoot

It was Jeremy Pena who first confirmed his relationship with Julia Gross as the couple made it official in December. Pena announced on Instagram and also included several photos from the early stages of their relationship.

The photos show Pena and Julia Grosso enjoying some tropical weather, and also looking comfortable in their relationship. In one of the photos, Pena is rocking a stylish black sweater while his girlfriend is stunning in a strapless dress.

Pena and Grosso are soon going to have to head in different directions as they both will begin their respective seasons. Jeremy Pena will try to lead the Houston Astros to a division title, while Julia Grosso will be looking to impress for both Team Canada and the Chicago Red Stars.

