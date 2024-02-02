"Astros legend" "We'll miss you" - Houston Astros fans bid farewell to Hector Neris as club makes his move to Chicago Cubs official

At the end of the season, Hector Neris opted out of his $8.5 million player option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent. He spent the previous two seasons in Houston and was used mainly in high-leverage roles. Now, Neris will be playing for the Chicago Cubs. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract.

In his two years in Houston, Neris compiled a 2.69 ERA over the course of 133.2 innings of work. The organization took to social media to wish the flamethrower luck in Chicago.

Neris will certainly help fortify the Cubs bullpen heading into the new season. He is one of the biggest additions the club has made this winter. Other moves include acquiring Yency Almonte, Michael Busch, and Shota Imanaga.

Houston added to their bullpen this winter by signing superstar closer Josh Hadfer. However, losing Neris is still a blow to the bullpen and the fanbase.

"Astros legend idc," one fan posted.

"Happy for him, but also sad! We'll miss you," another fan posted.

Houston Astros fans are sad to see Hector Neris leave. He was a vital part of the team's bullpen and a big reason for their success over the past two seasons.

Houston fans will always remember Neris for his efforts in helping the team win a World Series trophy in 2022. They will also remember him for being a part of the combined no-hitter the pitching staff threw that same season.

Houston Astros hoping Josh Hader can make up for the loss of Hector Neris

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres (Image via Getty)

The Houston Astros knew they needed to add some bullpen depth over the winter. Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek became free agents following the 2023 season.

While Houston would have liked to see Neris return, signing Josh Hader should help soften the blow. Hader was the best relief pitcher on the open market and was paid as such. He agreed to a five-year, $95 million deal.

While he has mainly been used as a closer during his days with the Brewers and Padres, he could see a new role this season. He is open to sharing the role with Ryan Pressly.

Craig Kimbrel had a disastrous season when he was used in the eighth inning with the Chicago White Sox. It will be interesting to see how well Hader does if he switches roles.

