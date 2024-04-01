Astros manager Joe Espada's 8-year-old-daughter Viviana to throw first pitch for Autism Awareness Night at Minute Maid Park

The Houston Astros have not had the best start to the 2024 MLB season, having been swept 4-0 by the New York Yankees. They look to get back on track in another tough series against the 2-2 Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Before game two of that series begins on April 2, the first pitch will be thrown by Viviana Espada, the 8-year-old daughter of Houston manager Joe Espada. This will be part of the franchise's Autism Awareness Night at Minute Maid Park.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome took to X to share the news.

Viviana was diagnosed with autism in 2018, and Joe Espada spoke to The Athletic about how she has changed his life:

“She cares so much about the small stuff. It kind of keeps me in check how she responds to the smallest things. I’m like, ‘Man, this is nothing.’ The game, the grind on the baseball fields is nothing (compared) to what she has to go through.

“She makes me be a better person. She makes me work harder on communication, listening and knowing that things are not easy. You’ve got to be patient and sit down and take time to understand what people are going through. She really helped me realize a lot of things in life.”

Astros hoping for better fortunes against the Blue Jays, Joe Espada takes confidence from the team's fight

Starting the season against the New York Yankees was seen as something of a litmus test for both franchises, and the Houston Astros came away with four defeats, including a 7-1 stinger.

Houston manager Joe Espada addressed the losses (via The Athletic), and was optimistic that better days are ahead:

“Not luck on our side. Yordan hit two balls today that should have left the yard, but they didn’t. I like the fight, man. I like the fight. That’s what it’s all about. Give yourself a chance. You fight until the last out of the game and if you do that, you’re going to find yourself in a good spot to win games.

“If you keep pushing things (until) the end, we’re going to win some of those games. I’ve seen that here for many, many years. I know the 0-4 is not what I want to see, but I like the fight in our boys. That’s exactly what I want every day.”

With the Astros looking to prove a point against the Blue Jays on Monday, we should be in for a good game.

