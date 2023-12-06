In a surprising move, the Houston Astros have signed catcher Victor Caratini, as per reports from Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic. It will be a two-year, $12 million deal if Caratini clears the physical examination.

However, the signing has not been received with much celebration from fans, with many pointing to the future of the team's veteran catcher, Martin Maldonado.

However, it seems that the 37-year-old, who is a free agent, won't return to the Astros after the club signed Caratini:

"MALDY IS GONE! MALDY IS GONE!!!"- said one fan.

"what a trash organization," said another fan.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Maldonado, on the other hand, is dealing with interests from multiple teams, as per reports. Among the rumors, the LA Angels have come out as a frontrunner, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

With the expected departure of Maldonado, the catcher's starting job will now fall to 25-year-old Yainer Diaz. Sharing time at the position with Maldonado, he slashed an impressive .282/.308/.538 line as a rookie.

Victor Caratini's MLB career and new role

Victor Caratini was selected in the second round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Miami Dade College. However, the Braves traded him to the Chicago Cubs in 2015 for Emilio Bonifacio and James Russell.

After a successful time down in the minors, the Cubs promoted him to the majors where he finally played his first game on June 28, 2017. Caratini and Yu Darvish were traded to the San Diego Padres on Dec. 29, 2020, in exchange for pitcher Zach Davies, Reginald Preciado, Yeison Santana, Ismael Mena, and Owen Caissie.

Working as a backup catcher is not new to Victor Caratini, as he has done so under William Contreras with the Milwaukee Brewers since 2023. Last year, he played in 62 games and made 226 plate appearances.

He played the last two seasons with the Brewers, who acquired him from the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2022 season. In his first year, he slashed .199/.300/.342 line, which he improved to a solid .259/.327/.383 the following season.

It remains to be seen how he fares for the Houston Astros, who are known to be regular features in the postseason for the last seven years.

