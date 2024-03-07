Astros star Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton joins star-studded lineup for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary 'Legendary' shoot

Kate Upton will join a star-studded lineup for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary 'Legendary' shoot. Joining her would be Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks, Paige Spiranac and other SI Swimsuit legends who arrived at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Tuesday for the occasion.

According to SI Swimsuit, more than 24 models will participate in a legendary photo shoot over the next few days. The shoot will be unveiled with the release of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in May. While the release is still a few months away, behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot was released by SI.

Models were dressed in spectacular couture looks coordinated by celebrity stylist Molly Dickson and the magazine's editor-in-chief, MJ Day.

Throughout their morning and afternoon fittings, each model wore long, shimmery gowns in a variety of sparkling, romantic hues, paired with spectacular jewelry and sky-high heels.

The association between Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dates back to 2011, when she earned the Rookie of the Year honor for the issue. Since then, she has made the cover of the SI Swimsuit issue in 2012, 2013, and 2014 (flip-side cover). She made her third cover appearance in 2017.

Kate Upton shares adorable pictures with her furry friends

Known for being the face of many top magazines, Kate Upton is the wife of Justin Verlander, a mother to daughter Genevieve and her furry buddies.

Upton wore a warm blue short-sleeve collared knit sweater and black baggy jeans. She posed on an outdoor pool chair with her dogs in her lap, playing and snuggling in her arms.

"Love my babies," she wrote in the caption.

Both Verlander and Upton are known to be dog lovers and have hosted dog adoption events, helping the pets find their homes.

“Dogs are better than people are so many different reasons. One of them being their unconditional love," Kate Upton once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"They always want to make you feel better even when you’re sad and sick, they can tell," she added. "Dogs are always happy to see you after a long trip. [When] you smell bad after a workout, you’re a sweaty mess...they still want to run up to you and snuggle. They’re the best snuggler."

Upton also shared that she loves going for hikes with her dogs and embraces her even when she talks too much.

