Astros vs. Brewers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 7, MLB 2025

The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game set today at 1:10 pm EDT. The Brewers have won both prior games and are looking for a sweep, while the Astros are aiming to at least salvage the final matchup.

Astros vs. Brewers Recent Form and Records

The Astros enter play today at 17-18. They're fourth in the AL West. They are 4-6 in their last 10. Houston has also lost three in a row. It is coming off a series loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The Brewers are 19-18. They're second in the NL Central right now. Milwaukee has gone 6-4 in its last 10 and has a three-game winning streak going. It is coming off a series loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Framber Valdez (1-4, 4.39 ERA, 37 strikeouts) vs. Quinn Priester (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 17 strikeouts)

Framber Valdez is on the mound today (Imagn)

Framber Valdez was 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts in 176.1 innings last year.

Last Start: Five innings, seven hits, four earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Career vs. Brewers: N/A

Quinn Priester was 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and two strikeouts in five innings pitched last year for the Boston Red Sox after being traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last Start: 4.1 innings, six hits, seven earned runs, four walks, and four strikeouts.

Career vs. Astros: N/A

Must-watch Hitters

Brewers

Brice Turang has been good for the Brewers: team-best .318 average, .383 OBP, and 42 total hits.

Christian Yelich has found the power stroke again this year. He has six home runs and 25 RBIs, both of which lead all his teammates.

Astros

Jeremy Pena has been a consistent presence for the Astros. He leads with a .275 batting average and 36 hits.

Jeremy Pena has hit well (Imagn)

Jose Altuve has struggled at times, but he's been the source of all power for Houston. He leads with four home runs.

Injuries

Per the latest update, William Contreras is likely out today for the Brewers. He's day-to-day with a finger issue that's getting X-rays now. Eric Brown, Tyler Woessner, and Sal Frelick are also day-to-day. Yordan Alvarez just went on the IL on Monday for the Astros.

Astros vs. Brewers Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Astros -135 Astros -1.5 (+135) Over 7.5 (-118) Brewers +110 Brewers +1.5 (-160) Under 7.5 (-102)

Astros vs Brewers Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup in this one leans toward the Astros. Framber Valdez is stronger than Quinn Priester, though it's worth noting that Valdez has struggled this year and was blasted by the White Sox last time out.

On offense, the Astros have been very bad this year, and Yordan Alvarez is out now. The Brewers haven't been elite, but they've been much stronger than Houston. Sweeps are hard to get, but that might be what's in store.

Prediction: Brewers 6, Astros 5

