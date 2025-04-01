Astros vs. Giants: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 1, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants will visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday for the second game of an interleague series. San Francisco won the series opener 7-2 and Houston will look to avenge the loss.

It's been a great start to the season for the Giants as they head into the game with a 3-1 record. The Astros are 2-2 and have played all four games at home.

Here is a look at the odds, injuries and predictions for Tuesday's game.

Astros vs. Giants prediction

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

San Francisco spent some money in the offseason to improve its roster and it has paid off to begin the campaign. The Giants have scored 21 runs in the first four games and have hit six home runs.

Logan Webb will be on the mound for them on Tuesday as he is the ace of the staff. Webb struggled in the season opener but he is one of the top pitchers in the National League.

Houston has to find more offense as it has scored just two runs per game. Jeremy Pena is the only player with a home run and several players are struggling to get on base.

The Astros will send Hayden Wesneski to the mound, which will mark his first start in a Houston uniform.

The Astros haven't been doing enough at the plate and it should continue against Webb and the Giants. San Francisco will get another win in this series to stay hot.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Houston Astros 3

Astros vs. Giants odds

Money Line: Houston Astros EVEN, San Francisco Giants -120

Run Spread: Astros +1.5 (-165), Giants -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Astros vs. Giants latest injuries

Houston Astros injury report:

Luis Garcia (RP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Lance McCullers Jr. (SP): 15-Day IL (Arm)

Taylor Trammel (OF): 10-Day IL (Calf)

Cristian Javier (SP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

San Francisco Giants injury report:

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 10-Day IL (Left Hand)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Back Injury)

Astros vs. Giants picks

The Giants are money line favorites for a reason as they have the clear edge in the pitching matchup. Not only will San Francisco win the game outright but it will also cover the run spread.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -120

Run Spread: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)

