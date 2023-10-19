Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 4 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 19 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are back at it after Houston shut down Texas to push the series to 2-1. Max Scherzer did not have his best stuff in Game 3 in his first game back from injury since September 12. Nevertheless, Texas will look to get revenge in Game 4 in front of their home crowd.

Astros vs. Rangers Predictions

No starting pitcher has been announced for either side yet. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy stated that Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Martin Perez are ready to go. For the Astros, J.P. France or Hunter Brown could be in line for a start.

Few teams have been able to cool down the Rangers' hot bats. Look for the Astros to do the same on Thursday, as they have their backs against the wall. Very few teams have been able to come back from a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Tips

According to FanDuel, the Rangers are a -240 favorite to win the ALCS. If you are a Texas fan who enjoys bigger odds, the Rangers odds to win the World Series is +175 (bet $100 to win $175). The Astros' odds of winning the ALCS are +190, and their odds of winning the World Series are +350.

Astros vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

The Houston Astros got the best of the Texas Rangers in the regular season. They won nine of 13 matchups and swept the Rangers at home during the last month of the regular season. However, the Rangers have gotten the better of the Astros so far in the postseason. According to ESPN, the Rangers have a 55.9% chance of winning Game 4 on Thursday.

Where to Watch Astros vs. Rangers

FOX is the exclusive home for the American League Championship Series. First pitch for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:03 P.M. ET, 7:03 P.M. CST and 5:03 P.M. PT. The game will take place on Fox Sports 1 for viewers with cable. Fans wanting to livestream the game can do so on Fubo TV, where a free trial is available.