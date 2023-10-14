Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Betting Tips - October 15 | 2023 MLB AL Championship Series game

This season's American League Championship Series will feature two AL West Division teams as the Texas Rangers travel to Houston to play the AL West Division champions and reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

The Rangers lost on the final day of the season, giving up their division lead after 159 days, and had to settle for a wildcard position. The Astros will participate in the ALCS for the record-breaking seventh time in a row.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros vs Rangers Prediction

The Rangers have advanced into the ALCS for the first time since 2011 thanks to outstanding beginning pitching, particularly Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi, and an offense that is averaging over six runs per game.

As starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Grey may be eligible to return from injuries to enhance the team's starting depth, the Rangers pitching staff could even experience a lift in this series.

Bruce Bochy, the manager of the Rangers, will aim to make his fourth World Series appearance overall and his first as an American League manager.

Jordan Montgomery will go up against Justin Verlander in game 1 of the ALCS

With 10 home runs in four games versus the Twins, the Astros handled business with a power show. Yordan Alvarez, the Astros' newest Mr. October, led the way with four home runs in the series, while veteran Jose Abreu, also a new Astro, hit three home runs and drove in eight runs in the two victories in Minnesota.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Tips

For this clash against the Astros, who are the favorites (-139), the Rangers are the underdogs at +118 on the moneyline. The run-line favorite (-1.5) is Houston. The game's over/under is 8.5 runs, with odds of -118 to go over and -102 to go under.

Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) are expected to start for the Astros against the Rangers.

Note: We cannot promise a specific result. There is no way to anticipate baseball. If you're going to bet, then please gamble sensibly.

Astros vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The Astros outscored the Rangers 93-74 in their 13 regular-season meetings with them, winning nine of those games. Although both clubs had records of 90-72, the Rangers had a better run differential (plus-165 compared to Houston's plus-129)

Where to watch Astros vs Rangers

FOX and FS1 will broadcast the ALCS. Network information for particular games has not yet been released.

FOXSports.com offers live streaming for all games. The 2-3-2 format is used in the World Series, NLCS, and ALCS. Houston, the club with the higher seed, will host Games 1 and 2 to open the series before it moves to Texas' stadium for Games 3, 4, and 5. After that, Houston would host Games 6 and 7.