"At age 21, seven home runs at close situations" - MLB insider highlights Jackson Merrill's 2024 NL ROY case over Paul Skenes, Jackson Chourio

San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill had a breakout year with the team in 2024. The Padres outfielder's performance has landed him among the three finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year honor.

Merrill is up against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and the Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio. While Skenes is reportedly expected to edge Merrill for the title, MLB analyst Tom Verducci made a case for the Padres rookie, highlighting Merrill's clutch performances for the NL West team in 2024.

"To me, what stands out is the word "fearlessness" in the batter's box," Verducci said. "When I think about his season I think about the way he came up with this big hits. At the age of 21 or younger, seven home runs in later close situations, that got my attention. He seemed to do it every week of the season."

Jackson Merrill had seven home runs in later or close situations, tied most with Alex Rodriguez and Juan Gonzalez for a player aged 21 or younger. Merrill also had five game-tying or go-ahead homers in the ninth inning or later in 2024, the youngest player in MLB history to do so.

Verducci broke down Merrill's gameplan in the later stages of the games throughout the season as the Padres rookie attacked pitchers from the very first pitch.

He said:

"The fearlessness to go to the plate in a close game and attack the first thing you see in the zone stands out for me."

MLB will announce the winner of the Rookie of the Year accolade on Monday, November 18.

Jackson Merrill earns a spot on the All-MLB Second-Team team

Jackson Merrill was solid in defense for the Padres despite never playing outfield in his young career. The transition from shortstop to centerfield did not affect his offensive output either, as Merrill led all the MLB rookies in batting average, hits, and extra-base hits.

He was named in the All-MLB Second-Team on Thursday and also won the Silver Slugger award apart from being the youngest Padres player to get an All-Star selection.

