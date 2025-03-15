Athletics' two-way prospect reveals bold ambitions: “I want to be like Jacob deGrom and Elly De La Cruz”

Shohei Ohtani may soon have a budding rivalry, as another two-way star is making his case in the minors for the Oakland Athletics. The A’s signed 18-year-old Japanese two-way phenom Shotaro Morii this offseason, inking him to a $1.51 million deal.

It was the largest signing bonus ever offered to a player who had yet to play professionally. However, when it comes to who he wants to model his game after, it wasn’t the Dodgers star.

In an interview with MLB on Friday, Morii revealed his lofty ambitions and the players he hopes to emulate.

“I want to be like (Jacob) deGrom as a pitcher and Elly De La Cruz as a batter,” Morii said. “The main goal is to become a player like them.”

Both deGrom and De La Cruz are elite talents. A few years ago, the Rangers pitcher won back-to-back Cy Young Awards. Meanwhile, De La Cruz is known for his combination of speed and power, and he led the major leagues with 67 stolen bases last season.

Morii’s high expectations, coupled with his immense potential, were what led A’s to go after him, according to assistant general manager Dan Feinstein.

“The thing that jumped out at us the most is his passion for the game,” Feinstein said. “He has an unwavering desire to be one of the next great players from Japan.”

Athletics' Shotaro Morii reveals why he wants to enter pro ranks early

Unlike most Japanese players, who start with small clubs before making the leap to professional leagues, Morii is taking an unconventional path. According to his high school scouting report, he has a 95 mph fastball and hit 45 home runs last season.

His talent was on full display during Friday’s Spring Breakout game against the Padres, where the A’s No. 28 prospect recorded a hit with a whopping 110.1 mph exit velocity.

Morii explained the reasoning behind his decision to pursue an MLB career at a young age.

“The biggest part of my decision was I didn’t want to have any regrets,” Morii said. “Not only in baseball, but in life. That’s why I made this decision. … I wanted to join professional baseball as soon as I could.”

Morii, who is listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds, was personally scouted by A’s director of player development Ed Sprague.

This summer, Morii will be eligible to play in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League. As for his potential MLB debut, a three-year timeline seems optimistic, but his development will be closely watched.

