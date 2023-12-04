Atlanta Braves acquire Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners in a multi-player trade

The Atlanta Braves have acquired outfielder Jarred Klenic in a multi-player trade with the Seattle Mariners, per Ryan Divish. The trade will see Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White heading to Atlanta and the Mariners will receive RHP Jackson Kowar and RHP Cole Phillips.

The 2018 first-round pick will have a new home within the Braves clubhouse for the upcoming season.

Moreover, pitcher Marco Gonzalez, coming off an injury-plagued year, registered a 4-1 record and 5.22 ERA with 34 strikeouts across 50.0 innings in the 2023 season. He will don the Braves jersey next season.

The 2020 Gold Glove winner, Evan White, is also headed to Atlanta, having undergone a procedure on his left hip, causing him to miss three months of the 2023 season.

For the Mariners, they acquired righty Jackson Kowar, who was optioned by the Braves to Triple-A Omaha for the 2023 season.

This multi-player trade saw the Mariners acquire young pitching prospects, highlighting their idea of becoming competitive after a few seasons. On the other hand, the Braves, who are a strong contender in the next season, will tap on the abilities of Jarred Kelenic and add depth to their outfield roster.

Jarred Kelenic's 2023 season and career highlight

Kelenic was picked sixth overall by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft and eventually traded to the Mariners later that year. He made his debut in May 2021 after being added to the 40-man roster.

A blemish record on the prospect's resume, Kelenic had a career batting average of .168 at the end of the 2022 season, second only to John Vukovich for the lowest in history for batters with more than 550 plate appearances.

However, in 2023 spring training, he slashed an impressive .353/.389/.706 line with four home runs in 54 plate appearances and made the opening day roster for the Mariners.

Jarred Kelenic batted .253 in 105 games, with 94 hits, 11 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 44 runs scored in his last season for the Mariners.

