The Atlanta Braves have reinstated staff ace Max Fried from the 15-day injured list and immediately gave him the start for Monday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.

Fried did not pitch when the two teams squared off in Atlanta two weeks ago, as he was recovering from a left hamstring strain suffered in his Opening Day start. San Diego took three of four games at Truist Park.

Max Fried went just 3 and 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals in the season opener before going down to the injury. Now that he's back, Atlanta Braves fans are ready to take a big wet bite out of San Diego as the two teams do battle once again in a three-game set at Petco Park.

Fried has been a rock at the front of the Braves' staff since 2019. He debuted in 2017, but spent much of his first two MLB seasons pitching out of the bullpen before rising to full starter status while going 17-6 with 173 strikeouts in his third big-league campaign.

In the pamdemic-shortened 2020 season, Fried went undefeated with a 7-0 record and a 2.25 ERA in 11 regular-season starts. The Braves won the World Series that year.

He had identical 14-7 seasons in 2021 and 2022, making his first All-Star Game appearance last season.

Atlanta, among a handful of teams with strong postseason aspirations, immediately becomes even stronger with Fried back in his staff ace role.

Atlanta Braves fans did raise an eyebrow at reliever Lucas Luetge taking Max Fried's place on the 15-day IL. There had been little indication that the lefty hurler was experiencing any trouble after making five appearances so far this season. Luetge was placed on the IL, retroactive to April 14, due to left biceps inflammation.

Many Braves fans were hoping the team would take advantage of bringing back Fried to designate floundering designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for assignment. Ozuna, signed through next season to a four-year, $65 million contract, is hitting just .075 with two home runs through 40 at-bats this year.

Of course, the news of Fried's return is good news for many fantasy baseball players as the Braves ace was a pitcher many owners invested heavily in during preseason drafts.

Max Fried signed with Atlanta Braves through end of this season

Max Fried #54 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait

Max Fried is signed with the Atlanta Braves through the end of the season, currently pitching on a one-year, $13.5 million contract. He is arbitration-eligible again this next offseason, but is not a free agent until the end of the 2024 campaign.

