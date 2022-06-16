"Bring out the brooms, we're coming for you Mets" - Atlanta Braves continue unstoppable stretch, extend winning streak to 14 games

The Atlanta Braves picked up their 14th victory in a row tonight, defeating the Washington Nationals by a score of 8-2.

Spencer Strider got the start for the Braves and went 5.2 innings and allowed two earned runs. Strider improved his record to 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves are now 10 games above .500 with a record of 37-27. They are only four games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

"Make it 14 in a row!"- @Braves

The Braves are playing like the best team in baseball and are getting close to catching the Mets.

Atlanta Braves fans react to 14-game winning streak

One Braves fan put the winning streak into perfect words:

"We're coming for you Mets".

They really are, and after having a 10-plus game lead, the Mets are now just four games ahead.

DB @_DawsonBaker @Braves 14 IN A ROW. BRING OUT THE BROOMS. WE’RE COMING FOR YOU METS @Braves 14 IN A ROW. BRING OUT THE BROOMS. WE’RE COMING FOR YOU METS https://t.co/BCegs4Ak7J

Another fan wants the Atlanta Braves to keep the winning streak going.

In an incredible stretch, the Braves have swept four teams and now play a struggling Chicago Cubs team. The Cubs have lost nine in a row dating back to June 3.

Overall, the Atlanta Braves look unstoppable, and their fans are absolutely loving it. This is the longest winning streak by a team since the St. Louis Cardinals won 17 in a row in 2021.

Braves continue to dominate in the month of June

Marcell Ozuna is congratulated by teammates after a home run during Tuesday's Braves v Nationals game.

As mentioned earlier, the Atlanta Braves are 37-27 after defeating the Washington Nationals by a score of 8-2.

Orlando Arcia got the game started with an RBI single in the first inning.

"Off and running!"-@Braves

Michael Harris delivered a clutch two-run single with two outs in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

"They don't call him @MoneyyyMikeee for nothing"-@Braves

Austin Riley continued to stay hot at the plate, hitting the first of two home runs.

Atlanta Braves @Braves @austinriley1308 checking in to remind you that you can vote for him 5 times every day for the All-Star Game: Braves.com/vote .@austinriley1308 checking in to remind you that you can vote for him 5 times every day for the All-Star Game: Braves.com/vote https://t.co/p58jUmaRxt

"@austinriley1308 checking in to remind you that you can vote for him 5 times every day for the All-Star Game:"-@Braves

Here's his second home run:

"It'd been almost a half hour since @austinriley1308 last hit a dinger so he was due."-@Braves

Overall, the Braves are looking like the team that won the World Series last season. Will they be able to repeat the feat? Only time will tell.

