Goofy home run celebrations involving props have become as much a part of baseball as peanuts and Cracker Jack, but the Atlanta Braves will have to go back to the drawing board.

According to a report by WSB-TV in Atlanta, the Braves were recently warned off by the New Era Cap Company regarding players continuing to use the "Big Hat" as part of their dugout festivities.

New Era is the official "On-Field Cap Partner of MLB" and the company reportedly spoke with the league about Atlanta players using a non-New Era cap as part of their home run ceremony.

WSB-TV @wsbtv Here's why you haven't seen the Big Hat celebration over the past few games. wsbtv.com/news/local/atl… Here's why you haven't seen the Big Hat celebration over the past few games. wsbtv.com/news/local/atl…

The hat was given to the team by an Atlanta Braves fan on Opening Day. Atlanta won the game, and the gigantic ballcap became a good-luck charm. It was prominently displayed as the Braves hit five homers in an April 14 win against the Kansas City Royals.

However, it was noticeably absent from the dugout when Atlanta matched that feat in a win over the Miami Marlins 10 days later.

News of the "Big Hat" dismissal infuriated many Braves supporters.

Jules Forde @JulesForde @wsbtv @NewEraCap came here to do two things: sell overpriced hats and threaten to litigate fun. Looks like we're all out of fun. @wsbtv @NewEraCap came here to do two things: sell overpriced hats and threaten to litigate fun. Looks like we're all out of fun.

Atlanta Braves fans are not taking the news lying down. Atlanta has been raking in home runs, and the "Big Hat" was becoming a welcome sign of the team's successes. Many Braves backers that have been watching games recently report that the oversized hat is still alive and well, hiding in the Atlanta bullpen.

But many would-be cap buyers are promising to boycott New Era until they decide to stop being the fun police.

Several immediately began looking for a loophole in the "Big Hat" embargo. While New Era is the league's on-field cap partner, the dugout is not technically on the field.

And what about all the other teams that use some form of headwear as a prop to celebrate home runs? The Marlins use a large straw hat, the Los Angeles Angels use a samurai-inspired ceremonial headpiece. What is New Era's prejudice against the "Big Hat" when these other teams are free to adorn their homer-hitting heads however they see fit?

Back2Back Tᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ 𝑷𝒔𝒚𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒉 @AcunasHair21 @wsbtv Let's not classify it as a hat, call it a wearable sun shield @wsbtv Let's not classify it as a hat, call it a wearable sun shield

Atlanta Braves succeeding despite loss of the "Big Hat"

New Era apparently has no issue with the Miami Marlins using gigantic headwear to celebrate homers

The Atlanta Braves are still tied for the best record in the National League as of the start of Wednesday's games. So, at least the loss of the "Big Hat" hasn't meant losing many more contests.

