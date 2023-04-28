Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was reinstated from the injured list Friday, ending a three-week absence from the club.
Harris went on the injured list on April 7 due to a back strain suffered in the previous night's game against the San Diego Padres. His reinstatement comes hours before the Braves take on the New York Mets in the first meeting between the two National League East frontrunners this season.
Michael Harris II has been plugged into the Atlanta Braves lineup as the No. 9 batter for this week's crucial series against the Mets. The Braves enter the series with a division-leading 17-9 record. New York is just two games behind at 15-11 after being beaten in two of three games against NL East doormat, the Washington Nationals, at Citi Field this week.
Here's how fans reacted to Harris' reinstatement from the injured list:
Michael Harris II made his Atlanta Braves debut early in the 2022 season. He immediately made an impact, hitting .297 with 19 home runs, 27 doubles, 20 stolen bases, and 64 RBIs in 114 games. Harris went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Harris has quickly ingrained himself as one of the fan favorites on a team that has locked up many of its young stars—including Harris himself—to long-term deals that run into the next decade.
The only misery regarding Harris' return was that the Braves did not cut eternally struggling slugger Marcell Ozuna from the roster to make room for the center fielder's reinstatement.
While Michael Harris II's return is certainly a boon for the Atlanta Braves, it has not risen to the level of a national holiday.
Harris arguably hasn't had the hottest of starts in his first full season with the Braves. He has hit just .227 with one RBI and three runs scored in six games so far. However, Braves Nation figures it won't take long for Harris to get back in the swing of things.
Michael Harris II is a major part of the Atlanta Braves' plans
The Braves held on to the lead in the NL East while Harris was away. Atlanta is just one game behind the surprising Pittsburgh Pirates for the best record in the NL as the weekend begins.
Harris' return has been highly anticipated as he is one of the key cogs in the team's victory plans for this MLB season and beyond.